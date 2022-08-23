News

Breaking News : Federal Court Upholds Najib 12 Years Jail & RM 210 Million Conviction & Sentence – Will Be Send To Prison Now By FRU Truck

Posted on

Disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has today failed in his final appeal against the High Court’s guilty conviction over the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case, as hundreds of Umno supporters bussed in from Pekan to the Palace of Justice lamented the decision.

The final day of the hearing saw Najib trying to recuse Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat from presiding over the case, which was rejected.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Related Items:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Explosive Leaked Document : Najib Leaked Court Case Verdict Judgement - Found Guilty On All 7 Charges With RM210 Million Fine & 12 Year Jail Term - The Coverage

  2. Pingback: Breaking News : 73 UMNO Divisions Want GE15 To Be Held & Najib To Be Released Immediately - Ismail Sabri Will Be Sacked If He Do Not Listen - The Coverage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

108.0K
466
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
57.0K
20,676
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
53.2K
10,930
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
53.2K
68
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
51.9K
388
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.6K
7
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
44.9K
7
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
44.0K
19,958
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
43.2K
5
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.8K
243
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top