Gabungan Parti Sarawak Rep Tells UMNO Zahid : We Are Not Willing To Work With DAP , PKR & PSB

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyman has dismissed the possibility of working with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) due to a lack of ‘chemistry’.

Muara Tuang rep, Datuk Idris Buang, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief, said apart from the three parties, GPS was open to collaborate with other political parties so long as they are friendly with the coalition.

“We know that GPS is firm on its own. Whosoever want to (collaborate with) GPS, whether it is Umno, Muafakat Nasional (MN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN), (we are) open, except for DAP, PKR and PSB because we do not have the same chemistry,” he told reporters here.

Idris said this when asked if Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be able to regain the majority to form the federal government, after Umno decided to cut ties with Perikatan Nasional.

Umno had adopted a resolution to sever ties with Perikatan Nasional at its 75th annual general assembly on Sunday but gave no definite timeline for when party leaders serving in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration must withdraw.

Idris also hit out at Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen for recently claiming that GPS had gone from being ‘kingmaker’ to ‘kingbeggar’ in PN, asking: “Why does he care so much about GPS?”

He said Chong should not daydream about Pakatan Harapan (PH) returning to power through an alliance with GPS.

“We are firm on our own and we have the trust and confidence of the people. In contrast, we can see that PKR is currently in turmoil.

“PSB on the other hand, is welcoming political frogs without having a proper roadmap. They have no planning and only know how to criticise. PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh knew this, he was in BN for a long time,” he said, referring to GPS’ predecessor Barisan Nasional. — Borneo Post Online