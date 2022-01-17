News

Gatherings & Visiting Only Allowed On First Day Of CNY : Attendance Must Be Recorded With Details , RTK-Ag Self-Test Before Visiting & The Host Is Obligated To Prepare A Thermometer

Posted on

This year’s Chinese New Year celebration is again limited to the first day only which is Feb 1, according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Based on the SOP jointly set by SDMC and Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) to curb the spread of Covid-19, only close family members will be allowed for the festive celebration.

“Only close family members will be allowed for the Chinese New Year Eve reunion dinner and the capacity allowed is only 50 per cent, subject to the size of the residence.

“Family reunions in hotels or restaurants for Chinese New Year Eve are limited to close family members only and must comply with the SOP set by the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry,”

The Chap Goh Mei celebration will also be limited to close family members only and must maintain physical distancing of at least 1 meter.

The host is obligated to prepare a thermometer to screen the body temperature of visiting close family members.

Every attendance must be recorded either via MySejahtera or a log book with details including name, contact number, date and time.

Visiting close family members whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 degree Celsius or showing any symptoms must not be allowed entry and should be advised to go to the nearest hospital or health clinic.

The host is responsible for seating arrangement in strict compliance with the 1 meter physical distancing.

No physical touching such as handshakes will be allowed and everyone must wear a face mask at all times and sanitise their hands on a frequent basis.

Close family members are encouraged to undergo RTK-Ag self-test before visiting.

All festive revellers are advised to adhere to the SOP set by the authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

88.2K
8,593
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
82.6K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
29.3K
11,216
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
26.3K
9,401
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
24.3K
8,786
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
15.8K
5,141
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
12.9K
4,307
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
11.7K
4,070
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
11.1K
4,713
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
10.3K
3,450
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
To Top