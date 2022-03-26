News

Genting Lim Kok Thay Was The Highest Paid CEO In Malaysia With Total Earnings Of RM 248.6 Million A Year – That’s Roughly RM 681,095 A Day!

Genting Group kingpin Lim Kok Thay was the highest paid CEO in Malaysia in 2018 with total earnings of MYR248.6 million (US$59.9 million), according to a report released this week.

Lim earned RM168 million in remuneration for his job as Genting Bhd CEO, and another RM80.61 million as the CEO of Genting Malaysia Bhd, according to the Securities Commission’ Corporate Governance Monitor 2019 (CG Monitor 2019) released today.

The Securities Commission Corporate Governance Monitor 2019 (CG Monitor 2019), which assesses the salaries of CEOs at the top 100 firms listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange, revealed that Lim earned MYR168 million (US$40.5 million) in his role as Executive Chairman and CEO of Genting Berhad and another MYR80.6 million as Chairman of Genting Malaysia.

The 67-year-old’s pay dwarfed that of the next best on the list, Sapura Energy’s Shahril Shamsuddin, who earned MYR71.9 million (US$17.3 million) in 2018.

Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires List, released in March, ranked Lim as Malaysia’s seventh richest man and number 436 in the world.

The highest-paid CEO of a government-linked company in 2018 was IHH Healthcare boss Tan See Leng with MYR33.9 million, the CG Monitor 2019 revealed.

