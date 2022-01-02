Germany , Austria , Dubai , Canada , Saudi , France , Italy & Spain Already Lockdown : 64 Omicron Variant Cases Detected In Malaysia – Already In The Community & The Spread Of Omicron Is Worrying

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Germany lockdown

Austria lockdown

America in bad condition again,

Dubai closed doors for Indians from Dec. 1

Please Take Care

Canada bans flights in and out, and the daily death toll exceeds 1,000.

Saudi Arabia is blocked and there are no flights in and out.

Tanzania is completely blocked.

Brazil fell into the deadliest chapter, with more than 4,100 deaths today.

Spain has announced that the state of emergency can be extended.

The United Kingdom announced a one-month restrictions.

France Locked for 2 weeks. Germany Sealed for 4 weeks. Italy followed closely today.

All these countries/regions have confirmed that the third wave of COVID19 is more deadly than the first & second wave. Therefore, we must be very careful and take all precautions.

Become an alert communicator between friends and family. Save everyone from the third wave.

Don’t judge by the second wave of blockade that nothing happened.

History tells us that, like the Spanish flu of 1917-1919, the third wave was more dangerous than the first and second waves. Millions of people died.

Protect yourself and your Family and Friends.

Maintain biosafety measures, wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, etc.

History will not lie, let us reflect.

__

Please DO NOT keep this information to yourself, share it with your family and friends.

64 Omicron variant cases detected in Malaysia

The Health Ministry has confirmed another two cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this brings the total number of Covid-19 Omicron variant cases detected in the country to 64 as of Dec 31.

“63 of the cases involved travellers and one is a suspected local infection.

“Of the 64 Omicron cases, a total 32 cases (50 per cent) were detected among umrah pilgrims,” he said during a press conference here today.

The Institute of Medical Research (IMR) has conducted PCR Genotyping Assay testing on 1,077 samples of Covid-19 positive cases identified among travellers from Dec 21 to Dec 29, 2021, he said.

A total 966 of them were indicated as presumptive Omicron variants and are now awaiting results of the whole genome sequencing (WGS).

“Of the 966 samples, 750 or 77.6 per cent involved samples from travellers arriving from Saudi Arabia.”

Khairy said up until Dec 30, 2021 there were nine clusters involving umrah pilgrims where five of the clusters involved index cases who were confirmed Covid-19 positive with the Omicron variant.

He said one other cluster involved the Omicron presumptive index case, pending WGS results, while three other clusters concerned Covid-19 positive index cases that were not Omicron variants, but most probably involved the Delta variant.

He said large-scale gatherings involving pilgrims from various countries while in Saudi Arabia exposed these pilgrims to a high risk of contracting Covid-19, including the Omicron variant.

“This situation makes it difficult for pilgrims to comply with the Umrah SOPs set by the Malaysian government.

“Umrah pilgrims may also have been infected while in Saudi Arabia but were still in the incubation period of the infection causing the screening test before returning to Malaysia to show a negative result.

“The large number of Malaysian umrah arrivals which stands at about 800 to 1,000 a day (using four special flights) further increases the risk of importing Covid-19 cases and Omicron variants into the country.”

Khairy said most of the pilgrims who return from performing umrah have applied to undergo quarantine at home or residence for a period of seven days.

However, non-compliance with the home quarantine standard operating procedures (SOPs) among Covid-19 positive umrah pilgrims has led to the spread of infection among family members.

“Non-compliance with Home Surveillance Orders (HSO) has also exposed families living under the same roof as well as neighbours and relatives who come to visit, to the virus.”

Looking at the situation, Khairy said a special discussion was held on Dec 31 with several agencies involved in the management of the umrah pilgrimage; such as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), Department of Wakaf, Zakat and Hajj (Jawhar), Transport Ministry (MOT), National Security Council (MKN), National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), and Umrah and Hajj Travel Agencies’ Association (Papuh).

This, he said was followed by a Special Quartet Meeting chaired by the Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, to discuss the proposed postponement of Umrah following the Omicron spread.

Khairy: ‘High possibility’ Omicron already in the community

R: The Health Ministry today cautioned that there is a “high possibility” that the more transmissible Omicron Covid-19 variant is already in the community amid an increasing number of cases detected in the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry has thus far detected another 49 Covid-19 positive cases infected with the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) with one of them being suspected to be through local transmission.

“Institute of Medical Research (IMR) has conducted PCR Genotyping Assay on 145 samples of Covid-19 positive cases among travellers from Dec 15 to Dec 21.

“Of these, 60 samples were identified as presumptive Omicron. On Dec 24, 45 of these 60 presumptive samples were confirmed Omicron through genome sequencing conducted by IMR.

Khairy said while the spread of Omicron is worrying, all the 49 Omicron cases identified were Category 1 and 2 patients with no severe symptoms.

“This, however, shows two things. One is that the number of incoming Omicron cases is on the rise, especially from Saudi Arabia (via flights from Jeddah).

“Secondly, there are high chances that the variant is already present in our community because an individual who has not travelled out of Malaysia has been infected in Sarawak.

“We, therefore, expect a spike in Covid-19 positive cases. We still do not know if Omicron is more severe than the Delta variant although some studies in the UK suggest that it is only more transmissible and not as dangerous.

“But we do not know what to expect, as in if a spike in Omicron infections will or will not lead to increased hospitalisation rates because the epidemiology in the UK and Malaysia is different. The ministry will however take the necessary precautionary steps,” he added.

World Health Organisation Director : Warned Malaysia Could Produce A Tsunami Of Covid-19 Cases – Delta & Omicron Likely To Overwhelm The Healthcare Systems

Fuelled by Delta and Omicron variants, Covid-19 cases are feared to trigger new deadly wave of infections in 2022.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants could produce a “tsunami” of Covid-19 cases that will put “immense pressure” on healthcare systems.

“I’m highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible (and) circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” he said at an online news conference on Wednesday.

The latest global data showed that Covid-19 which has been mutating into various variants including Delta and Omicron, are back on the rampage especially in the United States (US) and the European continent, with total cases exceeding 285 million and over five million deaths worldwide.

According to the WHO data, during the week from December 20 to December 26 alone, 4.99 million new cases were recorded, while, data compiled by foreign newswire AFP for the period December 22 to Dec 28, 6.51 million new Covid-19 cases were reported across the globe.

Following the WHO alert, several nations announced tighter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Saudi Arabia yesterday announced the re-imposition of face masks and maintaining physical distancing measures for Umrah pilgrims at the Masjidil Haram and Nabawi Mosque.

Brunei is reported to have removed all countries under the Travel Green List starting tomorrow, due to Omicron threat.

Back home, Umrah returnees are now required to wear digital trackers. Prior to this, travellers arriving from 18 high-risk Covid-19 countries are also required to wear digital tracking devices throughout their home surveillance and quarantine periods.

The high-risk nations are Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, France, Denmark, Canada, Nigeria, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 daily cases in Malaysia have surpassed the 3,000 level as of 12.30 pm yesterday, with 3,997 cases, bringing the cumulative figure to 2,754,513.

Active Covid-19 cases with probable infection yesterday stood at 45,983. Another 34 fatalities were registered yesterday, bringing the total cumulative figure to 31,462.

During the period under review, imported cases saw an increase to three-digit numbers. The breakdown of figures is as below:

December 25 ― 156 (150 citizens; 6 non-citizens);

December 26 ― 129 (124 citizens; 5 non-citizens);

December 27 ― 163 (151 citizens; 12 non-citizens);

December 28 ― 192 (178 citizen; 14 non-citizens);

December 29 ― 239 (219 citizens; 20 non-citzens);

December 30 ― 366 (335 citizens; 31 non-citizens).

For the record, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has detected four imported clusters involving umrah pilgrims namely two in Johor (December 27 ― Serom 5 Hilir Tangkak Saudi cluster and December 29 ― Jalan Permatang Enam Saudi cluster and two more in Pahang (December ― Jengka 25 Saudi cluster and December 28 ― Keratong 5 Saudi cluster).

Meanwhile, MoH as of yesterday detected 442 positive cases among flood victims and 15 positive cases at the temporary flood relief centres (PPS).

New daily cases for the week are as follows:

December 25 (3,160), December 26 (2,778), December 27 (2,757), December 28 (2,897), December 29 (3,683) and Dec 30 (3,997).

With the cumulative figure of 2,754,523, Malaysia now ranked 21st in the list of 222 nations/territories struck by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of Malaysia is the Philippines (2,841,260) and the Netherlands (3,116,039).

Of 3,997 new cases yesterday, Director General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, only 64 (1.6 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; while 3,933 (98.4 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

According to MoH, category 5 is for critical cases requiring ventilators; category 4 is for patients needing oxygen assistance and category 3 is for patients with pneumonia. Category 1 is for patients who are asymptomatic and category 2 is for those with mild symptoms.

Total Covid-19 recoveries as of yesterday stood at 3,984 cases, bringing total recovered cases to 2,681,390 (97.3 per cent).

Of 213 Covid-19 patients warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday, 77 cases needed respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the Ro/rt value stays below 1.00. Below is the Ro/Rt during the week under review:

December 25 (0.88), December 26 (0.90), December 27 (0.93), December 28 (0.93), December 29 (0.95 ) and December 30 (0.98).

As of yesterday, Kelantan recorded the highest Ro/Rt value (1.05), followed by Terengganu (1.01) and Melaka (0.98).

The R-Naught or R0/Rt value of a virus indicates the infectivity rate or the number of new infections generated by each case. An R0 value of 0.5 would be needed to flatten this deadly virus’ infection curve.

Other developments in the country

According to MoH’s CovidNow data as of yesterday, total active Covid-19 cases with probable infection stood at 45,983 with the breakdown as below:

Home quarantine ― 38,844 (84.5 per cent);

Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) ― 3,326 (7.2 per cent);

Hospitals ― 3,532 (7.7 per cent);

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) without respiratory assistance (ABP) ― 126 (0.3 per cent);

ICU and needed ABP ― 155 (0.3 per cent).

Of the total new daily cases of 3,997 reported yesterday, the state-by-state breakdown of new cases (+imported cases) is as follows:

Three digits ― Johor 397 (+36), Kelantan 192 (+49), Melaka 246 (+8), Negri Sembilan 229 (+10), Pahang 220 (+6), Perak 191 (+18), Penang 254 (+74), Sabah 362 (+63), Sarawak 220 (+23), Selangor 910 (+55), Terengganu 200 (+7) and Kuala Lumpur 148 (+13).

Two digits ― Kedah 24, Perlis 21 (+4) and Putrajaya (10).

One digit ― Labuan (10).

During the week, total new clusters stood at 25. Most of the new clusters were linked to the workplace (13, 52 per cent).

Covid-19 scenario in Malaysia (December 25 – December 30)

The breakdown of active Covid-19 cases is as below:

December 25 (45,591), December 26 (44,815), December 27 (42,917), December 28 (42,357), December 29 (41,682) and December 30 (45,983).

Following is the breakdown of Covid-19 patients based on their respective categories:

Of 3,160 daily cases reported on December 25;

― 66 (2.1 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5;

― 3,094 (97.9 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Of 2,778 daily cases reported on December 26;

― 60 (2.2 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; and

― 2,718 (97.8 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Of 2,757 daily cases reported on December 27;

― 40 (1.5 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; and 2,717 (98.5 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Of 2,897 daily cases reported on December 28;

― 50 (1.7 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; and

― 2,847 (98.3 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Of 3,683 daily cases reported on December 29;

― 56 (1.5 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; and 3,627 (98.5 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Of 3,997 daily cases reported on December 30;

― 64 (1.6 per cent) were categories 3, 4 and 5; and

― 3,933 (98.4 per cent) were categories 1 and 2.

Recovered cases during the week under review are as follows:

December 25 (4,421), December 26 (3,539), December 27 (4,620), December 28 (3,434), December 29 (4,322) and December 30 (3,984).

*cumulative recorded cases as of yesterday stood at 2,681,390 (97.3 per cent).

Following is the daily breakdown of new cases, local transmissions and other related matters:

December 25 ― New cases: 3,160 (cumulative 2,738,401); Imported cases: 156 (150 citizens; 6 non-citizens); Local transmission: 3,004 kes [2,877 citizens (95.8 per cent); 127 non-citizen (4.2 per cent)];

December 26 ― New cases: 2,778 (cumulative 2,741,179) Imported cases: 129 (124 citizens; 5 non-citizens); Local transmission: 2,649 [2,532 citizens (95.6 per cent); 117 non-citizens (4.4 per cent)];

December 27 ― New cases: 2,757 (cumulative 2,743,936); Imported cases: 163 (151 citizens; 12 non-citizens); Local transmission: 2,594 [2,502 citizens (96.5 per cent); 92 non-citizens (3.5 per cent)];

December 28 ― New cases: 2,897 (cumulative 2,746,833); Imported cases: 192 (178 citizens; 14 non-citizens); Local transmission: 2,705 [2,577 citizens (95.3 per cent); 128 non-citizens (4.7 per cent)];

December 29 ― New cases: 3,683 (cumulative 2,750,516); Imported cases: 239 (219 citizens; 20 non-citizens); Local transmission: 3,444 [3,325 citizens (96.5 per cent); 119 non-citizens (3.5 per cent)];

December 30 ― New cases: 3,997 (cumulative 2,754,513); Imported cases: 366 (335 citizens; 31 non-citizens); Local transmission: 3,631 [3,516 citizens (96.8 per cent); 115 non-citizens (3.2 per cent)].

The daily breakdown in fatalities is as follows:

*BID = Brought-in-Dead are cases outside the hospital and those brought to the hospital’s forensic department; positive Covid-19 cases after PT PCR tests conducted.

December 25 ― 25 (BID 4), December 26 – 19 (BID 3), December 27 – 35 (BID 6), December 28 – 23 (BID 4), December 29 – 36 (BID 2) and December 30 – 34 (BID 11).

*Total fatalities as of yesterday stood at 31,462 cases.

New clusters reported are as below:

December 25 ― 3 clusters (workplace 2 and high-risk 1);

December 26 ― 2 clusters (workplace 2);

December 27 ― 7 clusters (workplace 3, community 3 and imported 1);

imported cluster – Serom 5 Hilir Tangkak Saudi (Johor) cluster.

Dec 28 – 4 clusters (community 1, education 1, imported 1 and high-risk 1);

imported cluster – Jengka 25 Saudi (Pahang) cluster.

Dec 29 – 6 clusters (workplace 4 and imported 2).

imported cluster – Keratong 5 Saudi (Pahang) cluster.

imported cluster – Jalan Permatang Enam Saudi (Johor) cluster.

Dec 30 – 3 clusters (workplace 2 and community 1).

Global Covid-19 statistics

According to Worldometer, total Covid-19 cases worldwide stood at 286,858,755 from 278,681,417 previously as against 5,445,958 fatalities as against 5,356,435 the previous week. Recovered cases stood at 253,158,707 from 249,458,566 previously.

Some 222 countries are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and those in the top 10 of the list are the US, India, Brazil, UK, Russia, France, Turkey, Germany, Spain and Iran.

The breakdown is as follows:

US 55,246,781 (845,737 deaths);

India 34,837,710 (480,860 deaths);

Brazil 22,277,239 (619,024 deaths);

UK 12,748,050 (148,421 deaths);

Russia 10,479,344 (307,948 deaths);

France 9,740,600 (123,552 deaths);

Turkey 9,441,764 (82,198 deaths);

Germany 7,142,982 (112,512 deaths)

Spain 6,294,745 (89,405 deaths);

Iran 6,192,698 (131,572 deaths.

China, where the outbreak was first reported at end-December 2019, remained at the 115th spot with 102,083 cases and 4,636 deaths.

Besides Malaysia, the five other South-east Asian nations that have joined the list of 112 countries with more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases are:

Indonesia in 14th spot – 4,262,540 cases (144,088 deaths);

Philippines 20th – 2,841,260 cases (51,373 deaths);

Thailand 24th – 2,223,435 cases (21,698 deaths);

Vietnam 31st – 1,714.742 cases (32,168 deaths);

Myanmar 65th – 530,645 cases (19,265 deaths);

Singapore 88th – 279,061 cases (827 kematian);

Cambodia 110th – 120,487 cases (3,012 deaths);

Laos 112th – 110,054 cases (360 deaths);

Brunei 167th – 15,470 cases (98 deaths).

Covid-19 background

The World Health Organisation’s China country office was informed of cases of pneumonia that were detected in Wuhan on Dec 31, 2019. On Jan 7, 2020 the Chinese authorities confirmed that the newly detected novel coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-COV).

A study of the virus’ genetic sequence suggested similarities to that seen in snakes and bats. China health officials identified the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan as the source of the transmission of the coronavirus.

On February 11, 2020, WHO announced the official name of the virus, Covid-19, which is an acronym for coronavirus 2019 ― CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease.

On January 30, 2020, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency and on March 11, Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

WHO has described the Covid-19 outbreak as much more dangerous than the A H1N1 Influenza, also known as Swine Flu.

Swine Flu, which occurred between January 2009 and August 2010, infected more than 1.6 million people and caused 18,449 fatalities. It was first detected in Mexico and later in the United States in March 2009.

Covid-19 was detected in Malaysia on Jan 25, 2020, when three Chinese citizens, who had entered Malaysia through Johore from Singapore on Jan 23, were tested positive for the disease.

New variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus have since emerged in the United Kingdom (identified as B117) in September 2020, South Africa (501Y.V2) in October 2020 and India (B.1.617), also in October 2020.

Cumulatively, Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases have breached the one million mark as on July 25, with 1,013,438 cases. The first time daily cases reached the five-digit level was on July 13 with 11,079 cases.

WHO on Nov 26 designated a new variant of Covid-19, named Omicron, a variant of concern. It was first detected in Gauteng Province, South Africa.