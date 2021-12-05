Grab $40 Billion Listing : A Missed Opportunity For Malaysia – Genting , Grab , Tesco , IBM & Hyundai Moving Out Because Of Equity Rules & Taxation That Are Promoting Inequality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Grab’s listing was finalised following a record US$40bil (RM169bil) merger deal with US-based company Altimeter Capital Management’s special purpose acquisition company, Altimeter Growth Corp. As part of the deal, Grab will raise about US$4.5bil (RM18.99bil), including US$4bil (RM16.88bil) in private investment managed by BlackRock, Temasek Holdings, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity International, Altimeter, and T Rowe Price.

Grab Holdings Inc. is going public in the United States through a merger with US-based Altimeter Growth Corp. The partnership, which values the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant at a mind-boggling US$39.6 billion in market capitalization, will see its stock trade on the Nasdaq Composite Index. Essentially, that makes Grab the Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up.

The deal would also make Grab the first Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) and give it funds – lots of cash – to expand. The merger will see investment firm Altimeter provides up to US$4.5 billion in cash proceeds to Singapore-headquartered Grab. But the tech unicorn actually started in neighbouring Malaysia.

Grab had tried to apply for financial grants from Khazanah Nasional, the sovereign wealth fund of the government of Malaysia. But the long process and Khazanah’s disagreement to the deal saw Singapore government investment fund Temasek quickly grabbed the opportunity and pumped US$10 million into Grab in 2014 – another example of how Malaysian talents are lost to foreign countries.

Thanks to regulatory issues and bureaucracy in doing business in Malaysia, Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling moved the company headquarters from Malaysia to Singapore in the same year, and rebranded the business as GrabTaxi. Singapore provides a strong legal framework in addition to sound financial regulatory environment for investors – something that Malaysia could not offer.

The exit of companies with high potential such as Grab is indirectly a sign of lack of confidence in the domestic market and there is a pressing need for the government to address the issue.

Above all else, Malaysia stands to lose huge economic opportunities and the chance to strengthen the domestic talent pool, if more homegrown companies seek to leave the shores if there is a lack of willingness to fund such ventures.

cA source told StarBiz that a key reason for Grab to change its headquarters to Singapore was lack of funding from Malaysian sources to upscale its business further.

Grab is not the only “gem” that Malaysia has lost in the past.

Many other homegrown companies have preferred listings in other stock exchanges, including Hong Kong and Australia, compared to Bursa Malaysia.

In a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat back in 2019, the Finance Ministry said 68 Malaysian companies have been listed on foreign exchanges as of June 30,2019.

Experts are saying that Malaysian companies are leaving the shores in search of greater market accessibility, more diversified capital options and a high-quality talent pool.

They added that Malaysia needs to undertake important structural changes if it is serious about retaining such companies in the country.

Lee urged the regulators to have an open mind in evaluating ideas proposed by startups or in deciding about the financing required by the startups.

“The traditional business model may not apply in assessing new startups. Hence, a different approach is needed in approving funding or other assistance for the companies, ” he said.

Other areas that require government attention are taxation and access to financing via the open market, according to him.

“Singapore has an attractive corporate tax rate, alongside a vibrant and liquid market for investors. Our government needs to think on how to create a similar ecosystem here in Malaysia, ” he said.

Center for Market Education CEO Carmelo Ferlito said Singapore has a historical advantage based on political stability, a business friendly environment and a fair taxation system.

Grab leaving Malaysia is Kuala Lumpur’s loss to Singapore

The Finance Asia magazine published an article that may turn the Malaysian startup world upside down, telling why a startup like Grab made it big in Singapore instead of Kuala Lumpur.

Grab, which started as My Teksi in Malaysia rebranded itself into Grab Taxi after moving to Singapore, leaving Malaysia behind certainly due to regulatory issues on raising funds from international venture capital.

The magazine quoted Chua Kee Lock, group president and CEO of Vertex who told the online publication how the company persuaded Grab to make the move and explained why he expects more hot start-ups from the region to make the same move.

He said the advantages of Singapore is that startups get government subsidies and tax breaks, but more importantly for start-ups and early-stage investors like Vertex is the well-developed ecosystem for start-up funding that helps attract international financiers and bring higher valuations for public offerings.

The Zimbabwization of Malaysia

Over the objections of every respectable economist who has heard of the idea, the new government headed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is planning to force freight forwarding companies and small and medium enterprises across a range of industries to divest 51 percent of their equity to Bumiputeras – native ethnic groups, although in practice that means to ethnic Malays.

That it is an idea that drove Zimbabwe into ruin appears not to have occurred to the UMNO-dominated coalition now running the country. Expropriations don’t work. They typically enrich a class of opportunists, drive productive people out of the country and leave the rest an impoverished economy. The coalition needs to take a look at how closely Malaysia is following Zimbabwe, once one of the most prosperous countries in Africa, down the economic drain. Not for nothing did Bloomberg recently call Malaysia a failed economy.

Capital stampede

For instance, the empire headed by the sugar king Robert Kuok has, for a long time, been slowly moving out their business interests outside of Malaysia. Air Asia decentralized across the region due to high costs in Malaysia and bigger traffic opportunities elsewhere. Liberty Shipping has moved to Singapore. Genting Bhd moved its head office to Singapore. Hyundai closed its Asia Pacific headquarters in Malaysia and relocated to Indonesia, due to lack of a policy roadmap for the creation of an electric car industry.

Tesco divested its assets in Malaysia. The IBM Global Delivery Center relocated its head office out of Malaysia. Malaysia-innovated ride-hailing service Grab set up its head office in Singapore rather than Malaysia. Other Malaysian high-tech companies that chose to start-up outside the country include Coin Gecko, a platform for multiple crypto-currency comparisons, and BigPay, a Malaysian banking app, also to Singapore.

Multinationals say no way

Malaysia has missed a host of opportunities for innovative multinationals to set up in the country. These include Google, Amazon, Uber Technologies, Allianz, Vodafone group, and Akzo Nobel. Most moved to Singapore because of Malaysia’s relatively poor infrastructure, the poor level of human capital skills, and the poor regulatory framework. Zoom Video Communications has selected Singapore over Malaysia for their first R&D center in the region.

Not least of the reasons for this is that Malaysia is one of the world’s most highly regulated economies – regulated mostly to protect ethnic Malays – stagnating in innovation as incentive drains from the business community and hampering an environment that should be primed for modernization. This is going to make it worse.

The equity pipe dream is a vestige of the New Economic Policy (NEP), implemented in 1971 in the wake of disastrous race riots, which has granted vast privileges for Bumiputeras, mostly ethnic Malays, who make up nearly 70 percent of the population, and has been a millstone around the economy’s neck for 70 years.

In the public sector, Bumiputera companies have opportunities ahead of other concerns. They have exclusive ownership rights to Malay reserve land and business advantages through restricted licensing. Mostly they have used those opportunities to loot the public treasury through rent-seeking and outright corruption.

The NEP hinders the development of new innovative supply chain systems that could potentially bring the government sector savings and better-quality products and services, rather than relying on a cohort of suppliers that see the government sector as a captive market. An open market for procurement would save the government massive amounts on purchasing budgets. Malaysia is one of the few countries in the world where the government doesn’t seem to have a concern about buying better.

Equity Rules

The pending imposition of the 51 percent Bumiputera equity rule in the freight forwarding industry has signaled that successful businesses are not wanted. There are already stories of non-Bumi freight forwarders preparing to relocate to Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. Some are reconstituting their businesses as foreign companies which can be 100 percent owned. This will bring an outflow of profits, and Malaysian ports will be treated eventually as nothing more than feeder and trans-shipment points. Restriction of who can own a business is not conducive to innovation. Restrictive equity laws just encourage the best and most innovative companies to leave and go off-shore.

Loss of Incentive

The 51 percent equity in SMEs across a number of industries, along with the requirement for companies dealing with the government to have at least 30 percent Bumi equity, has lasting consequences. The loss of 51 percent of the equity means loss of control of the business the entrepreneur built, to someone who probably has no idea how to run it.

Having a business idea, the capital required and access to potential markets is not enough. Non-Bumiputera entrepreneurs must also find a suitable partner to invest. This is highly impractical, if innovation is to be nurtured from the enterprise start-up, where entrepreneurs must undertake tireless work, risk, and uncertainty for months or even years, most often without any wage or income.

In such situations, it is difficult if not impossible to find willing investors not used to gargling at the public trough who won’t exploit the situation. History has long proved that Bumiputera investors won’t be willing to take the same risks. Most want a guaranteed income, regardless of the stage of growth of the company or performance. There are very few Bumiputera venture capitalists within Malaysia’s population.

The equity rules are totally unsuitable if Malaysia seeks to become a creative nation, using the engine of innovation to grow and add value to the economy. The rhetoric of transforming from a low cost, low technology economy to an innovation-led Industry 4.0 economy just doesn’t match the regulations in place today. There is no incentive, it is just not going to happen.

Equity Rules are Promoting Inequality

Malaysia’s GINI index, a measure of the inequality of income is 41, according to the World Bank. If income was distributed perfectly equally, the score would be zero, while 100 would represent perfect inequality. According to World Bank data, the lowest 10 percent of national population earned 1.8 percent of household incomes, while the top 10 percent of households earned 34.7 percent of income. With the poverty rate at 5.6 percent in 2018, and growing quickly due to the pandemic, the income gap is widening even more.

The equity policy requiring either 30 or 51 percent Bumiputera equity, depending upon the circumstances, favors wealthier Bumiputeras to invest and get richer, thus further widening the wealth gap. There is little, if any benefit of equity requirements in assisting their poorer brethren, to increase their income and wealth. They are the forgotten Bumiputeras in the government’s over-regulation of equity. The equity rules will help the rich get richer and the poor become relatively poorer.

The Super Makmur Tax on Companies

A one-off super tax on companies with RM100 million turnover or more from 24 percent to 33 percent in 2022 is a concerning precedent. Unfortunately, governments have poor credibility when they make promises about tax. This could potentially accelerate the exodus of large local companies exiting Malaysia and discourage foreign head offices to locate in Malaysia.

Brain Drain

Malaysia is one of the countries most affected by brain drain. About 1.7 million Malaysians are working overseas, with 54 percent of them in Singapore, 15 percent in Australia, 10 percent in the United States, and 5 percent in the United Kingdom. This is not just because of the increasingly fraught racial situation, which UMNO and its allies have exacerbated but also reportedly partly because of the lack of career prospects in Malaysia, not only for non-Bumiputeras, but for Bumiputeras as well, Many ethnic Malays have gone overseas to work in higher education, medicine, research, and the management sectors. Many blame the repressive corporate culture within universities, the civil service, and corporations.

Although the brain drain has slowed due to the Covid-19 crisis, the government’s insistence on enforcing repressive equity policies and overall poor growth of the economy to provide lucrative markets for new innovations, will no doubt speed up the exodus of qualified professionals once again, when travel is fully open once again.

The government has long acknowledged the problem through the formation of the Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (Talentcorp) to bring back talent to the country as long ago as 2011 but has botched it despite recognizing it. Talentcorp has approved 5,366 applicants to date. However, bureaucratic complexities and strict immigration rules forbidding their non-Malaysian spouses to work, gain permanent resident status, and citizenship, makes a return for many impossible.

Due to Malaysia’s current repressive regulatory framework, local innovation-based company start-ups are being hindered. Malaysia is becoming unattractive as the location of international high-tech companies. The World Bank Group ranked Singapore the second-best country in ease of doing business, while Malaysia was ranked 12th in the 2019 survey.

Malaysia will be greatly disadvantaged during the region’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis if it doesn’t have domestically driven innovation to attract international high-tech investment. At the same time, Malaysia’s infrastructure and cost base are relatively unattractive to other locations like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This means Malaysia will lose out big time with pundits expecting a renaissance as the world comes out of the pandemic. Don’t expect one in Malaysia.

Murray Hunter is a development specialist and a longtime contributor to Asia Sentinel