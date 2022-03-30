News

University Malaysia Sabah Pro-Chancellor & Chairman Of AmBank Group : Graduates Should Go The Extra Mile To Improve Their English Proficiency

Posted on

University graduates should go the extra mile to improve their English proficiency to give them the edge in getting jobs, said Universiti Malaysia Sabah pro-chancellor Azman Hashim.

Azman, who is chairman of AmBank group, lamented that the level of English proficiency among graduates had significantly declined.

“Many graduates performed poorly (speaking the language) during job interviews. There were also queries from certain quarters from Thailand and Indonesia during international conferences about why this is happening,” he said at the UMS convocation today.

A total of 764 graduates received their graduation scrolls at the third session today.

Azman advised graduates to treat their graduation as a new chapter towards lifelong learning.

“Yes, learning is lifelong. I have learned many things in the past that are no longer relevant today. I am learning new things that are more applicable presently.

“In commerce and economy, I needed to learn about the cyberworld and security, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency as well as food distribution,” said Azman.

