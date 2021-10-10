Grand Send-Off For DAP Lim Guan Eng Corruption Trial Witness Who Fell To His Death – A 4 Man Band Played Auld Lang Syne As Ewe Was Rolled Into A Mitsuoka Galue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The late property developer, Ewe Swee Kheng, was given a grand send-off by his family and close associates of Ewein Bhd, the company he founded, today.

The 53-year-old, better known as SK Ewe, was found dead in the swimming pool of his Palazzo Condominium along Kelawei Road at 5am on Tuesday.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Ewe is survived by a wife, aged 55, and two children – a daughter aged 24 and a son, 21.

His wake was held at the United Hokkien Cemeteries funeral parlour in Batu Gantong at noon today, with attendance strictly limited to family, friends and company associates.

More than 100 people came to pay their last respects to Ewe today. His body had been at the parlour since Wednesday.

Buddhist monks chanted hymns.

Teary associates wearing “City of Dreams (COD)” T-shirts were seen bearing flowers and wreaths, hundreds of which were seen at the entrance of the funeral parlour.

COD is one of Ewein’s major condominium projects in Seri Tanjung Pinang.

Ewe’s daughter read a eulogy, thanking him for his kindness and promised to be filial to her mother. In bidding goodbye, she told the late Ewe to “let go of everything and go on the road with peace of mind”.

Later, a four-man band played Auld Lang Syne as Ewe was rolled into a Mitsuoka Galue, a rare limousine-type hearse.

Ewe’s wife and daughter walked behind the hearse with their hair covering their faces so that they would not be photographed by the press. His 21-year-old son looked down behind a black mask while carrying a pot of earth.

They then got into the hearse and headed to the Mount Erskine crematorium.