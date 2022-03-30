Khairy Jamaluddin : Health Ministry Evaluating On Stopping The Use of MySejahtera – Let’s wait A Few Weeks Then People Can Stop Using The App

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin says his ministry will evaluate the Covid-19 infection pattern in the country for a few weeks after April 1 before deciding on stopping the use of the MySejahtera mobile app.

Khairy said if there was no clear change in infection patterns several weeks after Malaysia’s borders reopen and other SOP relaxations come into effect on April 1, then people can stop using the app.

“But I want to wait for a while after our borders reopen and with the other relaxations during the fasting month and so on,” he told reporters at the sidelines of an event today.

He was commenting on the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA)’s statement that MySejahtera would no longer be as useful as before with the country beginning its transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 from April 1.

Amid growing calls for Putrajaya to discontinue the use of the app, MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the large number of positive cases in the community meant that the contact tracing platform was no longer as practical.

Khairy also said he expected the ministry to conclude negotiations with MySJ Sdn Bhd on MySejahtera’s software licence agreement terms in less than a month.

He maintained that MySejahtera’s data was owned by the health ministry and stored in a “secure, government server”, while only the management of the app was handled by a private firm.

Previously, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil had questioned if it was true that MySejahtera data was stored with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing firm owned by China’s Alibaba Group.

Khairy also said SOPs for land travel arrangements with Indonesia and Brunei were ready on Malaysia’s side, saying he was waiting for responses from his counterparts in the two countries.

“There has to be a reciprocal arrangement. Otherwise, it will be weird. So we are still waiting.”

