Heavy Rain And Rising Water Levels : Fear Of Another Flood In Taman Sri Muda

Heavy rain and rising water levels are keeping the residents in fear in parts of Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, a month after the area was inundated in heavy flooding.

Anbarasan Many, a member of the Taman Sri Muda Zone D Residents’ Association said lower-lying areas of the township had been flooded in calf-deep waters in some parts.

“We don’t know the cause of the current flooding yet but we suspect that some of the drains are clogged due to uncleared rubbish and debris from the previous floods,” he told FMT.

However, he said the water levels at the river and the monsoon gate are still low.

The flood tidal gate has been open in Taman Sri Muda since 4pm.

Anbarasan said the residents panicked after hearing the flood siren. It sent shivers down their spine as they had barely recovered from the devastating floods that hit the area and other parts of the country last month.

Resident P Paramasivam, 56, said the waters rose around a street surrounding a water sewerage plant nearby after a downpour.

He said sudden heavy rain hit at 3pm and only lightened at about 5pm.

Paramasivam said the roads surrounding the sewerage plant have been flooding for many, many years now, and yet, nothing has been done.

“We are fortunate that our houses were spared this time. But we remain vigilant when it rains these days,” he said.

At least 25 people died in the floods in Selangor, with most of the deaths occurring in Taman Sri Muda.

