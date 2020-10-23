Here Are The Evidence , Letter & Documentation That DAP Lim Guan Eng Instructed AG & SPRM To Lifted Freeze On Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng Account

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claimed today there were documents to prove alleged political interference by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng in a case involving a tycoon linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Kronologi Kes dan Arahan:

26.10.2018: Peguam Tan Sri Lim Soon Ping (TSL) menulis kepada KP SPRM (pada waktu itu Dato’ Sri Shukri Abdull) untuk lepaskan pembekuan semua akaun peribadi dan syarikat TSL (salinan dilampiran).

Salinan surat diberi kepada Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (TDM). 05.12.2018: TDM minitkan surat dari Lim Guan Eng (LGE), dan berpendapat TSL “tidak boleh dipersalahkan” pembekuan akaun peribadi dan syarikat TSL tidak boleh dikekalkan” (minit TDM dalam lampiran).

19.02.2019: Surat Peguam TSL diterima oleh LGE dan beliau minitkan Peguam Negara Tommy Thomas (AG TT) arah pelepasan akaun-akaun itu dengan merujuk kepada minit TDM.

31.05.2019: LGE tulis surat rasmi kepada AG TT mengarahkan akaun TSL dilepaskan daripada pembekuan; 14.06.2019: AG TT menulis kepada LGE memaklumkan status kes dan arahan beliau kepada SPRM melepaskan pembekuan akaun2 TSL (salinan dilampirkan).

Takiyuddin, who is also de facto law minister, cited a case involving business tycoon Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng whereby the latter had also asked his lawyers to submit a letter of representation to then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull in October 2018.

Speaking during his winding-up speech on the King’s address in the Dewan Rakyat, Takiyuddin had read out a handwritten note which had been minuted by Dr Mahathir on Lim’s letter of representation.

At that time, Lim’s bank accounts were frozen due to investigations into RM4 million in transactions relating to1MDB-linked funds from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I am in the opinion that the embezzlement conducted by the previous Prime Minister should not be blamed on Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng. Therefore, any freezing of personal or company accounts should not remain,” the minute reads with an official stamp of the PM and signed December 5, 2018.

He added the same letter was again minuted by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng who followed up by writing to then Attorney General Tommy Thomas to lift the freeze on the tycoon’s account as requested by the PM.

“Yang Berhormat AG, please lift the freeze on account as requested by YAB PM,” Lim’s minute read.

Following this, Takiyuddin said Thomas wrote to Lim on May 31, 2019, stating that the freeze had been lifted after the tycoon had agreed to return a portion of the sum equivalent to the illegal proceeds received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak in relation to the scandal.

This prompted Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin to rebuff Takiyuddin but was instead heckled by government lawmakers in particular Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Several Opposition lawmakers then joined in the commotion, drowning Takiyuddin’s voice.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said then proceeded to mute the microphones of both government and opposition lawmakers as the exchange became heated.

“Document speaks louder than words,” Takiyuddin reiterated again before resuming his speech.

Former prime minister Najib Razak has posted photographs purportedly showing letters regarding a tycoon’s bank accounts and queried former finance minister Lim Guan Eng about whose signatures are shown on them.

In two postings on Facebook today, Najib said the photographs had been widely shared and posted on several blogs.

He said: “Is this your handwriting and your signature mentioning prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in seeking action from Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to lift the freeze on the tycoon’s bank account?”

Najib contrasted the purported handwritten comment with Lim’s response quoted in a news report last week in which he said he had merely referred the matter to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“But on this letter it is clearly stated ‘Please lift the freeze as requested by YAB PM’,” said Najib.He said the comment appeared to be more of a direction to the Attorney-General.

Najib also asked if Lim could recognise who had written a letter to Mahathir asking that the freeze on the property tycoon’s bank accounts be lifted.

Tommy Thomas Asked MACC To Lifted Freeze On Tycoon Accounts After Instructed by DAP Lim Guan Eng