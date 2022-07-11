News

Here Is The Leaked Signed Agreement Between Muhyiddin , Ismail Sabri , Annuar Musa & Hamzah

Muhyiddin Yassin said that when the agreement was signed between him and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, their witnesses were Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Tan Sri Annuar Musa respectively.
(The Star) – The draftsman of the agreement between Perikatan Nasional and the Prime Minister over the appointment of the deputy prime minister post is from PAS, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Perikatan chairman said the PAS’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was the one who drafted the agreement.

“PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang should check with Takiyuddin over the matter.

“Since he drafted the agreement, thus he will be aware of the actual reality,” he told reporters at the Aidiladha Kenduri Rakyat event held in Manjoi here on Monday (July 11).

The event was organised by the state level Perikatan leadership.

Muhyiddin said this when asked to comment on Abdul Hadi’s statement, denying there was such an agreement to appoint a deputy prime minister.

He had said that there were discussions, but no decisions made, and reiterated that such an agreement does not exist.

Muhyiddin, however, said that when the agreement was signed between him and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, their witnesses were Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Tan Sri Annuar Musa respectively.

“There were many more leaders present when the pact was made, and the agreement has been kept by the respective leaders of the parties concerned.

“Our demands and requests are all based on the agreement,” he added.

