A Government Motion Was Defeated In The Dewan Rakyat – Here Are The List Of 32 Government MPs That Did Not Attend To Vote

MPs Kerajaan Yang Tidak Hadir

  1. Sembrong – Datuk Seri Hishammudin Hussein
  2. Santubong -Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar
  3. Tanah Merah – DATO’ SRI IKMAL HISHAM BIN ABDUL AZIZ
  4. Kuala Pilah – Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith
  5. Ayer Hitam – Wee Ka Siong
  6. Tapah – DATUK SERI SARAVANAN A/L MURUGAN.
  7. Kota Marudu – DATUK SERI PANGLIMA DR. JOHNITY @ MAXIMUS BIN ONGKILI
  8. Bandar Tun Razak – DATO’ HAJI KAMARUDIN BIN JAFFAR.
  9. Nibong Tebal – DATO’ MANSOR BIN OTHMAN
  10. Keningau – Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan
  11. Rompin – Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin
  12. Bukit Gantang – Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal
  13. Pekan – Datuk Seri Najib Razak
  14. Marang – TAN SRI HAJI ABDUL HADI BIN HAJI AWANG
  15. Pagoh – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin
  16. Putrajaya – Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Adnan bin Tengku Mansor
  17. Kuala Nerus – Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali
  18. Kinabatangan – Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar bin Radin
  19. Batang Lupar – Dato’ Sri Hajah Rohani binti Abdul Karim
  20. Pasir Mas – Ahmad Fadhli bin Shaari
  21. Lahad Datu – Datuk Mohamaddin Haji Ketapi
  22. Gombak – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali
  23. Padang Besar – Datuk Zahidi bin Zainul Abidin
  24. Pontian – Datuk Seri Haji Ahmad bin Maslan
  25. Bagan Datuk – Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi
  26. Tasek Gelugor – Shabudin bin Yahaya
  27. Pasir Puteh – Nik Muhammad Zawawi bin Salleh
  28. Ketereh – Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa
  29. Lenggong – Shamsul Anuar bin Nasarah
  30. Besut – Dato’ Seri Haji Idris bin Jusoh
  31. Bintulu – Dato Seri Tiong King Sing
  32. Alor Gajah – Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan bin Md Yusof

The motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 was not passed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Through a bloc vote called by the Opposition bloc, a total of 86 Opposition MPs voted against the extension versus 84 from the ruling bloc who supported it.

“For the motion tabled earlier by the home minister, those who were in favour 84, those not in favour 86, not present 50.

“The motion that was tabled earlier is not passed,” Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun told the floor today.

The motion proposed earlier sought an extension of enforcement of the 28-day detention period under Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years starting from July 31, 2022.

According to the law, sub-section 4(5), the 28-day detention period, must be reviewed every five years and will cease to have an effect unless both Houses of Parliament agree to extend the period.

Sub-section 4(5) was first enforced on July 31, 2012, and renewed for the first time in 2017.

Following this, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin tabled a motion to postpone the Second and Third Reading for the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022 which was slated in the Order Paper for today’s agenda.

This was met by an uproar from the Opposition bloc objecting to the postponement.

