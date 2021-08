Here Are The List Of New Cabinet To Be Sworn In On Merdeka Eve

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce his Cabinet line-up at 11am tomorrow, with the new ministers and deputies to be sworn in on Aug 30.

Ismail was widely expected to announce his Cabinet composition today following an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan this morning.

During the audience, he had presented the names of his line-up to the king.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office later said that no announcement would be made today.

Ismail took his oath of office on Aug 21, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin who was ousted after a group of MPs from Umno aligned with their president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak withdrew their support for him, causing him to lose his fragile majority.

Much of the attention has been on who Ismail will appoint as his deputy as well as who will helm the finance portfolio, with speculation swirling on whether he will maintain ministers from the previous Cabinet.

PENASIHAT Senior Minister Perdana Menteri – Najib Razak – UMNO

PERDANA MENTERI: Ismail Sabri – UMNO

TIMBALAN PERDANA MENTERI- Azmin Ali – PPBM

TIMBALAN PERDANA MENTERI (2) & HAL EHWAL SABAH & SARAWAK: YAB DATO’ SERI FADILLAH YUSSOF (GPS-PETRA JAYA)

MENTERI KEWANGAN: Hishammuddin Hussein – UMNO

MENTERI PERTAHANAN: Takiyuddin Hassan ( PAS )

MENTERI EKONOMI & HAL EHWAL PETROLEUM: Azmin Ali – PPBM

MENTERI HAL EHWAL AGAMA: Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man – PAS

MENTERI DALAM NEGERI : Dato Hamzah – PPBM

MENTERI KESIHATAN: Khairy Jamaluddin – UMNO

MENTERI PENDIDIKAN : Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan – UMNO

MENTERI PENGAJIAN TINGGI : Mohd Radzi Md Jidin – PPBM

MENTERI LUAR NEGERI: Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz – UMNO

MENTERI KERJARAYA: Vigneswaran Sanasee – MIC

MENTERI KEHAKIMAN, UNDANG-UNDANG & PARLIMEN: Azalina Othman – UMNO

MENTERI PERDAGANGAN ANTARABANGSA & INDUSTRI : Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Hasan – UMNO

MENTERI WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN: Annuar Musa – UMNO

MENTERI PERTANIAN & INDUSTRI UTAMA : Noh Omar – UMNO

MENTERI PENERANGAN & KOMUNIKASI: Saifuddin Nasution Ismail – PPBM

MENTERI PERUMAHAN, KERAJAAN TEMPATAN & KEMAJUAN LUAR BANDAR: Zuraida Kamaruddin – PPBM

MENTERI PERDAGANGAN DALAM NEGERI & HAL EHWAL PENGGUNA : Mustapha Mohamad – PPBM

MENTERI SAINS, TEKNOLOGI & MULTIMEDIA: Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki – UMNO

MENTERI PEMBANGUNAN USAHAWAN & KOPERASI: Wan Junaidi – GPS

MENTERI PELANCONGAN, WARISAN, BELIA & SUKAN: Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal – PPBM

MENTERI SUMBER MANUSIA: M. Saravanan – MIC

MENTERI PENGANGKUTAN: Wee Ka Siong – MCA

MENTERI TENAGA, SUMBER ASLI & ALAM SEKITAR: Dominic Lau – GERAKAN

MENTERI WANITA, KEBAJIKAN, KELUARGA & PERPADUAN KAUM: Rina Mohd Harun – PPBM

MENTERI DI JABATAN PERDANA MENTERI MALAYSIA – Zahid Hamidi – UMNO