Here The List Of 50 Off-Site PPVs For Walk-In Booster Shots To Open From 24 January 2022 Onwards – Must Obtain A Booster Shot Before Vaccination Status Will Be Changed To Incomplete

Senior citizens planning to walk in for their booster shots can do so at 50 off-site Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) in Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur starting Monday.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the walk-ins would start at 2pm daily.

“As announced by the Health Ministry, off-site PPVs will accept walk-ins for senior citizens (aged 60 years old above) starting Monday.

“However, to ensure a smooth process, those who are eligible for the walk-in are required to have a complete digital vaccination certificate on their MySejahtera app.

“This is a pre-requisite requirement before attending the off-site PPVs for walk-in.”

The list of the off-site PPVs as below:

MELAKA: Kompleks JAPERUN Lendu and Dewan Taming Sari at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Alor Gajah; Dewan Perumahan Polis in Bemban; Encore Melaka in Kota Syahbandar; KIP Mall in Batu Berendam and Melaka Mall.

NEGRI SEMBILAN: Dewan Kompleks Rakan Muda in Kuala Pilah; Medan Perniagaan Senawang Jaya, D’Tempat Country Club and Pusat Bandar Senawang in Seremban.

PENANG: Hotel Equatorial Penang; Sunshine Banquet Hall in Bayan Baru; Dewan MPKK Bandar Cassia in Seberang Perai Selatan; Vervea Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bandar Cassia; Taman Guar Perahu (Dewan Pintar) in Kubang Semang; Flextronics in Simpang Empat; Dewan Tapak Ekspo Seberang Jaya in Seberang Jaya; Dewan Mentari Sunshine Bertam and Dewan Komuniti Simpang Empat in Seberang Perai Utara; Penang Youth Centre, Lebuh Acheh and Pusat Aktiviti Kadun Sg Pinang in Georgetown, and Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong in Bayan Lepas.

SARAWAK: The Spring Mall in Kuching; Tamu Berbumbung Permyjaya in Miri and Universiti Teknologi Sarawak in Sibu.

SELANGOR: Nice Banquet Hall in Rawang; Dewan Orang Ramai Ampang Mewah in Hulu Langat; Bangi Convention Centre in Bandar Baru Bangi; AEON Mall Bukit Raja and Wyndham Hotel in Klang; Port Klang Authority in Pelabuhan Klang; Dewan Kompleks Sukan Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat in Banting; Dewan Harmoni Kampung Sijangkang in Telok Panglima Garang; Dewan MDKS Saujana Utama in Kuala Selangor; Dewan Orang Ramai in Kg Assam Jawa, Kuala Selangor; Dewan Bankuet Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang; Dewan Serbaguna Apartmen Seroja, Dewan Serbaguna Kota Damansara and Dewan Serbaguna MPSJ SS15 in Petaling Jaya; Dewan Serbaguna MBSJ Jalan Belatuk in Puchong; Dewan Raja Muda Musa Seksyen 7 and Pusat Dagangan Shah Alam in Shah Alam; Dewan Seri Bernam in Sabak Bernam, and Dewan Tun Canselor Universiti Multimedia (MMU) in Cyberjaya.

Get booster shot by February or risk vaccination status

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan MPAJ Cheras Baru in Cheras; Cavalry Convention Centre in Bukit Jalil; Grand Season Hotel, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and Pusat Komersil Komuniti Bandar Tun Razak in Bandar Tun Razak.

From February 2022 onwards, senior citizens above the age of 60 and those who have received two shots of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will need to have taken a third booster jab in order to maintain their status as fully vaccinated, the health ministry announced today.

In a statement, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this was in line with the proposal by the World Health Organization (WHO) through its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation or SAGE.

“This proposal was confirmed by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force – Booster on Dec 8,” he said.

“Accordingly, individuals in the aforementioned groups – those who have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac or individuals aged 60 and above, regardless of which vaccine they were initially given – must obtain a booster shot by February 2022 at the latest.

“If they have not received their booster shots by February 2022, their vaccination status will be changed to incomplete, and they will not be eligible for the facilities accorded to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”