News

Here The List Of Team Ismail Sabri vs Team Zahid Hamidi For The Upcoming UMNO Internal Election

Posted on

Team Ismail Sabri

Advisor : Tengku Razaleigh bin Mohd Hamzah

President : Ismail Sabri

Deputy President : Mahdzir Khalid

Vice President 1 : Hishammuddin Hussein

Vice President 2 : Khairy Jamaluddin

Vice President 3 : Annuar Musa

Secretary : Tajuddin Abdul Rahman ( Will Be Appointed )

Team Zahid Hamidi

Advisor : Mohd Najib bin Abdul Razak

President : Zahid Hamidi

Deputy President : Mohamad bin Hasan

Vice President 1 : Mohamed Khaled Nordin

Vice President 2 : Bung Moktar Radin

Vice President 3 : Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki

Secretary : Ahmad Maslan ( Will Be Appointed )

IN Umno, there is an age-old tradition called cai (pronounced as chai). It is short for cai dan, which means “menu” in Mandarin. In the past, the future of Umno is said to be written on a cai, which was actually a preferred list of candidates for party positions.

But is the cai still being practiced today?

It is, indeed, as some of the 150,000 delegates from 191 divisions and 21,851 branches — who will be voting for a new president and top leadership of the party today — have already been given a list or two on “preferred” candidates, from the presidency to Supreme Council posts.

The cai is actually aimed at guiding delegates as to who to vote for, but there are some divisions whose chiefs are able to sit down with their delegates to agree on the best person to vote.

Over the years, the cai system has been abused until it became a patronage list. The names on the list have the support of the party leadership at all levels, and it has become a “money-making machine” for delegates as cash does change hands before or after the polls.

Some Umno members backed the use of the cai, saying that some delegates have no idea who to vote for.

“They need guidance. They can’t be voting for leaders based on popularity and word of mouth. This (cai) ensures that they choose the correct leader based on their needs.

“Those who distribute the list are influential party members, and they are the ones who rub shoulders with those at the national leadership. The grassroots follow the cai as some of them have no idea who these candidates are,” an Umno delegate from Perak said.

Another member from Selangor said most delegates continued to follow the “obey the leader” mentality and support those that their division chiefs want to place in top positions.

He said the cai not only included national party leaders but also divisional contenders. Those distributing the cai would ensure only their candidates win.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

96.2K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.6K
11,572
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.5K
9,749
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.8K
9,245
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
24.0K
7,880
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
14.2K
4,655
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.4K
5,566
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
13.3K
4,497
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
11.4K
3,692
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
11.2K
2,179
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top