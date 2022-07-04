News

High Court : I Was Ordered By Syed Saddiq To Withdraw RM 1 Million To Strengthen His Position As The Youth Chief

Posted on

A prosecution witness in Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s money laundering trial testified that the former Bersatu Youth chief had ordered him to withdraw RM1 million in funds belonging to the wing.

The then Bersatu Youth assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi told the High Court here that he and the then assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali were ordered to do so by Syed Saddiq in early March 2020.

In his witness statement, Redzuan said that Syed Saddiq issued the order at a meeting about the change in government at the latter’s house in Petaling Jaya. The events followed the Sheraton Move and the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020.

“YB Syed Saddiq said that the money had to be withdrawn from the account as he was worried about the change in the Bersatu Youth’s leadership and to strengthen his position as the youth chief in case there’s turmoil,” Redzuan said.

He also claimed that the former youth and sports minister had said that he “deserved” to use the money as he had sourced most of the funds himself.

Redzuan, who is now the special officer to education minister Radzi Jidin, also stressed that to his knowledge, a large sum in the account “came from Syed Saddiq”.

He said, following Syed Saddiq’s orders, he and Rafiq withdrew the money at CIMB KL Sentral on March 6, 2020.

Redzuan claimed that he had suggested Rafiq keep the money at Bersatu Setiawangsa youth chief Daniel Kusari’s house as Daniel had a safe. Rafiq, he added, agreed with him.

However, Redzuan told the court that he didn’t know the amount that Rafiq passed to Daniel, adding that Rafiq had called to inform him that an undisclosed amount was also handed to one Naqib Rahim.

Naqib is a Bersatu member who also supplied apparel and merchandise to the party.

Redzuan claimed that it was the then youth wing’s exco member Hannaan Khairy who suggested that Naqib keep the money.

Naqib had earlier testified in court that he had received RM250,000 from Rafiq, while Hannaan claimed that he was pressured by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to turn into a prosecution witness out of fear that MACC would charge him for other cases.

Syed Saddiq, who is now the Muda president, is on trial on four charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds, and money laundering of more than RM1 million belonging to Bersatu Youth.

Gobind Singh Deo represented the Muar MP, while deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin prosecuted.

The trial before judge Azhar Abdul Hamid will continue tomorrow.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

67.5K
111
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
55.5K
20,432
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
50.1K
76
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
47.5K
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
42.7K
1
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
41.7K
65
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.5K
66
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
34.3K
10,757
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
34.1K
15,764
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
28.7K
6,337
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top