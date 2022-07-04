High Court : I Was Ordered By Syed Saddiq To Withdraw RM 1 Million To Strengthen His Position As The Youth Chief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A prosecution witness in Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s money laundering trial testified that the former Bersatu Youth chief had ordered him to withdraw RM1 million in funds belonging to the wing.

The then Bersatu Youth assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi told the High Court here that he and the then assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali were ordered to do so by Syed Saddiq in early March 2020.

In his witness statement, Redzuan said that Syed Saddiq issued the order at a meeting about the change in government at the latter’s house in Petaling Jaya. The events followed the Sheraton Move and the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020.

“YB Syed Saddiq said that the money had to be withdrawn from the account as he was worried about the change in the Bersatu Youth’s leadership and to strengthen his position as the youth chief in case there’s turmoil,” Redzuan said.

He also claimed that the former youth and sports minister had said that he “deserved” to use the money as he had sourced most of the funds himself.

Redzuan, who is now the special officer to education minister Radzi Jidin, also stressed that to his knowledge, a large sum in the account “came from Syed Saddiq”.

He said, following Syed Saddiq’s orders, he and Rafiq withdrew the money at CIMB KL Sentral on March 6, 2020.

Redzuan claimed that he had suggested Rafiq keep the money at Bersatu Setiawangsa youth chief Daniel Kusari’s house as Daniel had a safe. Rafiq, he added, agreed with him.

However, Redzuan told the court that he didn’t know the amount that Rafiq passed to Daniel, adding that Rafiq had called to inform him that an undisclosed amount was also handed to one Naqib Rahim.

Naqib is a Bersatu member who also supplied apparel and merchandise to the party.

Redzuan claimed that it was the then youth wing’s exco member Hannaan Khairy who suggested that Naqib keep the money.

Naqib had earlier testified in court that he had received RM250,000 from Rafiq, while Hannaan claimed that he was pressured by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to turn into a prosecution witness out of fear that MACC would charge him for other cases.

Syed Saddiq, who is now the Muda president, is on trial on four charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds, and money laundering of more than RM1 million belonging to Bersatu Youth.

Gobind Singh Deo represented the Muar MP, while deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin prosecuted.

The trial before judge Azhar Abdul Hamid will continue tomorrow.