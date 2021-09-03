High Court Ordered Ismail Sabri Government To Implement Undi18 Amendments By Dec 31 – Muhyiddin Named As Respondents In The Judicial Review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The High Court in Kuching today ordered Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government to implement Undi18 amendments by Dec 31.

Judicial commissioner Alexander Siew granted the legal challenge filed by five Sarawakian youths to challenge the previous Muhyiddin Yassin government’s decision not to implement the Undi18 amendments by July.

“The court also grants an order to quash the federal government’s decision that it can only implement the Undi18 amendments by September 2022,” he said during an online proceeding today.

The five Sarawakians, aged 19 to 20, filed a legal challenge in May seeking to quash the then government’s decision not to implement the Undi18 amendments by July.

They claimed the decision to delay the enforcement was unreasonable as it denies them their right to become voters. As of now, only those above 21 can register to vote.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Election Commission (EC) were named as respondents in the judicial review.