High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”

The High Court was told today that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not attend the submission of his corruption case as he has been hospitalised.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh told trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Zahid was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he suffered a fall last week.

“The doctor said he is not fit to attend court. Be that as it may, we leave it to the court’s discretion on whether to hear our submission or otherwise,” he said.

“As far as the defence is concerned, we are ready to proceed. We don’t want to be accused of any delay.”

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Rozela Raja Toran told the court the prosecution was ready to submit the case.

“However, our concern is that under the law, an accused person must be present in court for his case,” she said, adding that it would be fair for Zahid to follow the submissions online.

Zahid is facing 47 charges of alleged criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving funds from his Yayasan Akalbudi, money laundering as well as accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister.

The court is scheduled to hear submissions at the end of the prosecution’s case today and from Sept 6 to 9.

Sequerah said he would subpoena Zahid’s doctor, Mohd Shahir Anuar from Avisena Specialist Hospital, to appear in court tomorrow.

“I want to find out what the pain intervention procedure for him (Zahid) really is, and to ascertain his recovery period.

“I cannot afford any more adjournments,” he said.

Sequerah pointed out that he wanted the hearing to be completed this year.

“This was a 2019 case. It is not fair to the accused person and the court to keep postponing,” he added.

The judge also said Zahid’s presence in court was needed, as he can give immediate instructions to his lawyers if anything arises during the submission hearing.

Source : FMT