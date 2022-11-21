News

Hishammuddin Hussein Onn Is The Real Traitor Unknown To Many

Hishammuddin Hussein Onn is the real traitor unknown to many!

1) When Dr Mahathir became the prime minister for the second time under PH, Hishammuddin was the first Malay MP to have visited him and discussed Malay Unity and did all the groundwork for UMNO and PAS to join forces together with Bersatu.

2) He met up with another well known traitor named Azmin Ali in Morocco to plan all the moves and devious actions. Both Azmin and Hishammuddin’s family were holidaying in Morocco to plan out all the evil actions! They fooled the Malaysian public and mentioned that they just happened to meet up in Morocco by chance.

3) Hishammuddin is doing it all over again! UMNO sources said that he’s arranging for some BN MPs to sign the SDs in favour of Muhyiddin becoming the prime minister. It’s not surprising that several UMNO members including MIC and MCA leaders are calling for Zahid’s resignation. Please note the first of such call originated from Johor MB. Another evil plan by Hishammuddin to facilitate the signing of the SDs.

4) It’s becoming obvious that the new information chief of UMNO, Isham Jalil, called for UMNO to remain in opposition, to thwart Hishammuddin’s attempt in carrying out his evil plan.

