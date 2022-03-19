News

Rise of Hishamuddin : Hishamuddin Lobbied For Onn Hafiz’s To Be Johor Chief Minister & Entry To National Leadership To By-Pass Ismail Sabri To Be Next PM With ‘Heavenly Blessings’

Posted on

There have been unconfirmed rumour within UMNO circle that Hishamuddin lobbied for Onn Hafiz’s name through the backdoor to TMJ.

Onn Hafiz, known as OH to his friends, is the nephew of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and grandson of Tun Hussein Onn.

It is widely known that Onn Hafiz is close to the Johor Crown Prince. The pair got along well during Onn Hafiz’s stint as a state exco member for the youth and sports portfolio.

As a matter of fact, Hishamuddin supporters was visibly advocating for a younger state leadership after the BN win.

If there is any truth, then it could lead the way for Hishamuddin’s backdoor entry to national leadership to by-pass Dato Seri Ismail Sabri to be next Prime Minister.

Before Ismail was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, there was already speculation, which was picked up by media, that after an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Hishamuddin could be appointed instead.

Subsequently, Hishamuddin published in his twitter of his meeting with Dato’ Najib at the house of the late Toh Puan Rahah. The public presumed Hishamuddin was seeking Najib’s agreement but it turned out differently.

The appointment of Onn Hafiz will set the second precedent in recent times of government appointment by-passing traditional party structure.

As UMNO Vice President, Ismail by-passed the party President and Deputy President. While Onn is hardly an UMNO Division Head to be appointed Menteri Besar.

Without any position in UMNO parent organisation and only appointed as BN Treasurer, the precedent is set for Hishamuddin.

Possibly, it could be done without the need to dissolve Parliament and hold a General Election.

The MOU with PH agreed that Parliament not dissolve before July 31, 2022. This “hijacking” of MBship and low turnout could make it risky to hold another snap election.

Perhaps, it is the ulterior motive of critics towards those casually chanting Bubar! Bubar! Bubar! on the result night and those making unfair accusation against Zahid Hamidi of disrespecting the PM.

While Zaharin Yassin @ Sang Kelembai blamed the political deviation to Zahid.

There were rumours before candidate names were announced that a mysterious list of proposed candidates for youth leaders and include non-politicians for certain constituencies were handed down to Hasni.

Stating a matter of factly, this would not be the first time Hishamuddin pulled a political manouvre without seeking prior consent from the party leadership.

The first was the Sheraton Move which involved Dato Seri Azmin Ali and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. If Hishamuddin proves successful, will there be a place for Azmin and Muhyiddin in the post-Johor PRN politics?

This reminded of Joceline’s private comment shared by the late Zakhir Mohamed @ Bigdog upon a private lunch meeting at an office near pekan Ampang.

Source : Another Brickin Wall

