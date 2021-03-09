News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

After a long battle with liver cancer, the late Hong Kong actor Wu Mengda, famously known as Ng Man Tat, passed away on Feb 27 in a hospital in Macau.

He was cremated on March 8, as reported by TVB Entertainment News.

His son, second wife and other celebrity guests such as Stephen Chow, Andy Lau and Sandra Ng attended the memorial service.

According to the late actor’s younger brother, who was quoted by China Times, Ng “wanted his ashes to be placed in Malaysia so that he can accompany his wife and children.”

Ng was best known for his roles in movies with Stephen Chow, such as ‘The Final Combat’, ‘The Justice of Life’, ‘Shaolin Soccer’ and the more recent ‘The Legend of Shaolin Temple’, which was released earlier this year.

The exact location of where his ashes will be placed is yet to be revealed, though his close friends have predicted that it would be somewhere in Johor Bahru.

This is because his Malaysian wife, Hou Shan Yan, hails from Segamat and Ng had called Malaysia his home since 1996.

