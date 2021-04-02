‘Hotpot Datuk’ Out of The Soup As Eatery Owner Withdraws Report : Sentencing Cannot Be Proceeded

A steamboat shop owner has withdrawn his police report against a “Datuk” businessman for committing mischief at his restaurant, after the man admitted to assaulting a couple who had also been dining there.

Suraj Singh, representing businessman Tan Wai Khan, told magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim that the defence had received information about the withdrawal by shop owner Kwan Pei Chong.

“In view of this new development, the defence would like to request that the prosecution serve the relevant documents for us to look into,” he said.

It was previously reported that an argument broke out at a steamboat restaurant in January after a young man was believed to have asked Tan and his friends to lower their voices.

Two men in the group then slapped the youth before one of them hit the victim’s girlfriend as they were leaving the restaurant.

The alleged assault took place the night before the movement control order (MCO) came into force this year, and sparked fury among Malaysians when videos of the incident went viral.

Tan had pleaded not guilty to committing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code by smashing plates belonging to Restaurant Steamboat TST in Tropicana Damansara on Jan 12.

On Jan 21, he admitted to two charges of assaulting the couple, Wong Chung Yi and Lee Dek Kuan, at the restaurant.

Tan and his friend, Ang Mow Loong, also pleaded guilty to another charge of jointly assaulting Kwan, as well as causing public nuisance in the restaurant.

The court was supposed to sentence Tan and Ang today but sentencing did not proceed because of the developments.

Deputy public prosecutor Athifah Hazimah Wahab told the magistrates’ court today she would be seeking further instructions on the charge of mischief against Tan.

Nurshahira set May 11 for the next mention date.

In a video released on Jan 18, Tan apologised to the couple and the public over his behaviour.