How Is Najib’s Corruption Different From Mahathir’s Corruption?

Najib and Mahathir go into a bakery.

As soon as they enter the bakery, Najib steals three curry puffs and puts them into his pocket.

He says to Mahathir, “See how clever I am? The owner didn’t even see anything and I don’t even need to lie.”

Mahathir says to Najib, “That’s the typical dishonesty you have displayed throughout your entire life, trickery and deceit. I am going to show you an honest way to get the same result.”

Mahathir goes to the owner of the bakery and says, “Give me a curry puff and I will show you a magic trick.”

Intrigued, the owner accepts and gives him a pastry. Mahathir swallows it and asks for another one. The owner gives him another one and he eats it as well. Then Mahathir asks for a third pastry and eats that, too.

The owner is starting to wonder where the magic trick is and asks, “What did you do with the three curry puffs?”

Mahathir replies, “Look in Najib’s pocket.”

Source : Quora

Mahathir skims the top of the cream.

Najib takes the cow.

The way Mahathir gave out contracts last time was different.

Say sugar refinery. Someone request a sugar refinery license. The best person for the job is robert kouk, he gives the license to Robert kouk, but ask that the government and sometimes him, be given a chance to buy shares at par when the company is started. Through the efforts of a brilliant businessman, he too becomes rich.

Najib gives out a license for a sugar refinery, to a person who is directly linked to himself. He has the person raise funds for the refinery, and has the government guarantee the borrowings. When the funds for the refinery arrives. He takes half the funds, and buys a broken down refinery for the rest.

