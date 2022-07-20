How Najib Negligence Causes Malaysia To Lose RM 63 Billion To Sulu Sultanate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The heirs of the Sulu sultanate seized the assets of two Petronas subsidiaries in Azerbaijan.

The Sulus are said to be demanding USD14.92 billion (RM62.59 billion) from Malaysia, according to a Financial Times report.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs reportedly seized the assets of PETRONAS registered in Luxembourg, Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) and Petronas South Caucasus, with a reported value of more than USD2 billion (RM8.87 billion).

Several PKR leaders led by deputy president Rafizi Ramli have lodged a police report against Najib Razak over the former prime minister’s alleged negligence in relation to claims by the heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

Outside the Setiawangsa police station, Rafizi said the then Najib-led administration had failed to take the necessary legal action after halting the lease payment to the Sulu sultanate in 2013, which prompted the heirs to initiate their claims.

“Najib should have taken the necessary steps to prevent any legal action against the government after it stopped paying the lease payment to them,” ” the former Pandan MP told the media outside the police station.

“As the prime minister then, he should have known that it would have invited some kind of legal challenge.”

Rafizi pointed out that the notice of the suit was sent to the government on Nov 2, 2017, when Najib was the prime minister.

“By right, you must reply to the suit immediately and a prompt response would portray how serious we were in handling the issue,” he said.

The police report was part of a series of reports that will be lodged nationwide against Najib by PKR leaders today.

With Rafizi at the Setiawangsa police station were Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and former Port Dickson MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah.

Rafizi also accused Najib of diverting the issue regarding the Sulu claims when it was the decision of his administration to stop the lease payment.

“He’s behaving like a superstar as if he’s innocent. All he has done in the last four years is to rewrite the truth and manipulate it in a way according to his narrative,” he said.

Recently, bailiffs seized Petronas’ two Luxembourg-registered subsidiaries, on behalf of their clients.

Subsequently, the government said it had obtained a stay order against the enforcement of the French arbitration court ruling that ordered the government to pay US$14.92 billion to the heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

The Financial Times had reported that the so-called Sulu heirs had invoked a Paris arbitration court decision to award RM63bil to them.

The eight Sulu heirs based in the Philippines were represented by London-based lawyers led by Elisabeth Mason.