Hunted Men Nicky Liow ‘Datuk Seri’ Title Was Not Recognised By The Malaysian Government – 18 Hours of Searching With More Than 100 Policemen To Catch Him

The police recently arrested Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, a 33-year-old businessman. He is allegedly involved in money laundering and a commercial crime syndicate.

The suspect is an influential person and has many connections with public figures including officers from enforcement agencies.

Datuk Ayob stated that the suspect’s last known address was Unit 1009, Trigon Residence, Puchong, Selangor. They believed he was still in the state and in an effort to catch him, they camped his apartment. The operation involved over a hundred men from the Bukit Aman and Selangor police headquarters as well as the Johor police.

The police surrounded the apartment and set up roadblocks at intersections leading in and out of the building. Determined not to let him escape, they thoroughly searched the apartment building as they knew he owned several units in the apartment.

Cars entering and leaving the building were also searched. They eventually increased the police force and called in the dog team for assistance.

After 18 hours of searching, the suspect was finally found. However, he was not found at his apartment. Instead, he was located in a nightclub at Scott Garden on Old Klang Road. The suspect was apparently having a drink with his two younger brothers and his right-hand man. The group was arrested and escorted from the premises by the police.

The founder of the Winner Dynasty Group was wanted for investigation under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for offences related to organised crime. Two investigation papers were opened under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2001 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Investigations showed the suspect’s ‘Datuk Seri’ title was not recognised by the Malaysian government. The title was obtained from ‘Sulu’ which usually bestows the title if someone ‘pays’ for it. “But it does not matter where the title comes from, Malaysia or anywhere, whether it’s Datuk Seri or Tan Sri, if they are involved in criminal activities, we will catch them,” Datuk Ayob declared.