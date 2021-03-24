IGP Abdul Hamid Bador : Even Top Cops Ask For Money – Retired Officers Still Using Their Former Positions To Request For “Various Things”

A culture of asking for money exists not only among the lower ranks of the police force but even at the top levels, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador has revealed.

He said this is why he aims to destroy this old culture, to ensure the integrity and credibility of the police force is upheld and respected by the community.

Hamid also revealed that there were several retired officers who were still using their former positions to request for “various things” from officers who were still in the force.

“When they’re not entertained, then they get disappointed and start to find fault. I want to tell this group, the police (force) is not mine or yours, but the country’s.”

He also explained that his revelation of a cartel within the force had nothing to do with the fact that his tenure as IGP was to end in May.

“Although some say it was a ‘naughty’ tactic to extend my tenure, it has nothing to do with my leaving (the position). I’m just puzzled as to how some would criticise when one does something good,” he said.

He added that he had also apologised to home minister Hamzah Zainudin for exposing the issue without informing him beforehand.

“I will just bring the matter up to the minister,” he said, adding that it was up to Hamzah whether to bring the issue to the Police Force Commission.

On calls for a royal commission of inquiry to be formed to probe his claims of the cartel, Hamid simply said the situation was “under control”.