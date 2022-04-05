News

Indonesian Minister Rejects Ismail Sabri ‘s Proposal To Make Bahasa Melayu Official Asean Language

Nadiem Makarim rejects Malaysian PM’s proposal to make Bahasa Malaysia official regional language

Indonesia’s Education, Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim has rejected Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s proposal for Bahasa Melayu to become the official Asean language.

Indonesian daily Kompas reported that Nadiem had issued a statement responding to the Bera MP’s proposal, rejecting it and pointing out that Bahasa Indonesia is the most widely used language in the southeast Asian region and should be used for Asean’s functions instead of Bahasa Melayu.

“As the minister, I obviously reject this proposal. However, because there is a wish from our neighbouring country to push Bahasa Melayu as Asean’s official language, of course their desire must be studied and debated further at the regional level.

“I observe that the public stands shoulder to shoulder with our leaders to continue strengthening and protecting Bahasa Indonesia,” he reportedly said in a statement on April 4.

Furthermore, Nadiem stressed that Bahasa Indonesia is present in 47 countries globally while its studies for non-Indonesians are being coordinated by 428 bodies – whether they are his ministry’s official agencies, individuals, other leaders and bodies.

He added that the archipelago’s national language is also being taught in lecture halls worldwide including in Europe, the United States, Australia, as well as other premier education facilities in Asia.

“With all the eminence that Bahasa Indonesia has in terms of history, grammar, and linguistics, as well as how Bahasa Indonesia has received international recognition, Bahasa Indonesia is actually the proper language to be placed at the forefront and should be made as the official language for all Asean meetings,” he firmly said.

The Indonesia constitution also stated that post-independence, Bahasa Indonesia is the republic’s national language.

Source : The Vibes

