Insane Madness : “Logging Is Beneficial To The Tiger Population & Lead To Growth Of New Plants” Says Kelantan Forestry Department

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Logging Is Good For Tigers” Says Kelantan Forestry Department

Director Abdul Khalim Abu Samah claims that logging will make it easier for tigers to catch prey.

Director Abdul Khalim Abu Samah of the Kelantan Forestry Department claims that logging is actually beneficial for the tiger population.

He made this claim at a press conference in Relai Forest Reserve, Gua Musang, according to MalaysiaKini.

Abdul claims that studies have shown that logging is beneficial to the tiger population. This is because logging will lead to growth of new plants and saplings, which will attract prey animals such as deer.

As such, the larger population of deer will also mean more food for tigers, allowing the tiger population to grow as well.

Abdul claims that in forest reserves, where trees are big and protected, tigers have a more difficult time hunting prey.

Additionally, he notes that logging activities only happen in compliance with the annual felling ratio (CTT) of 3,900 hectares per year in specified production forest reserves, not protected forest reserves.