Inspector Was Spectator During Violent Bangsar Brawl That Left A Man Killed – “I Also Don’t Know What’s Going On”, Even When The Fight Is Right In Front of Him

A police officer was seen as a bystander during a violent midnight brawl that left a 28-year-old man dead and his friend seriously injured in Bangsar on Friday night.

A video taken during the fight revealed the presence of an inspector who is seen grinning and saying, “I also don’t know what’s going on”, even as the row was taking place in front of him and his friend.

Brickfields police were alerted to the fracas at a back lane on Jalan Telawi 2 by a member of the public at about 1am.

FMT understands that the family of the deceased has expressed unhappiness over the inspector being a mere spectator.

It was learnt Brickfields police will record a statement from the inspector, who is from the crime division of the Kuala Selangor police.

Police are also expected to seize a mobile phone belonging to the officer’s friend, who partially captured the incident on video.

It is not known what the inspector, who was in plainclothes, was doing in Bangsar and whether his movements out of his district were approved by the Kuala Selangor district police chief.

Checks are underway to ascertain whether he was carrying his service pistol or had permission to do so when he left the district.

Under the Police Act, policemen are subject to crime prevention work at all times, even if off duty.

When a situation gets beyond the control of an officer, he has to alert the nearest police station and request assistance.

In the incident, a 28-year-old man was slashed multiple times with a knife and stabbed with a beer bottle while his friend, aged 30, suffered injuries to his face.

Five men attacked them outside a pub where they had drinks with friends.

Police said the motive for the incident was believed to be an old feud between the deceased and the suspects.

Man killed, another injured in Bangsar brawl

A man was killed while another was badly injured in a brawl in Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, here earlier today.

In the 1am incident, a group of armed men had allegedly attacked the duo while they were walking to a parking area.

The two men were returning home after having drinks nearby.

Initial police investigation revealed the two men were repeatedly hit with helmets, knives and beer bottles.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said one of the two men, aged 28, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at a hospital, while his 30-year-old friend was severely injured.

He said police received a call about the fight, which occurred behind the Affin Bank branch at about 1am. A team went to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was prior bad blood between the two victims and the group of men, which led to the attack yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Anuar said the dead victim sustained slashes to his chest. He was believed to have been stabbed with a broken beer bottle.

“Based on the crime scene investigation, the victim had tried to escape after being attacked but failed when he fell to the ground in front of a 24-hour convenience store.

“His friend was also slashed with a blade on the face and is now being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said adding that police believe revenge is one of the motives of the attack.

Anuar said the injured man is still in critical condition and received 300 stitches on his face.

The incident was recorded by some bystanders and went viral on social media.

In one of the videos being circulated, the attackers could be seen hitting the victims with a helmet, while a few others, including a woman is seen trying to break up the fight.

In another video, an unidentified man is seen trying to revive the victim who was bleeding profusely by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him on the sidewalk.

Anuar said the man was rushed to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre by his friends.

“We have identified some of the suspects involved in the case and are in the midst of tracking them down. The case is being investigated under Section 302 for murder and Section 326 for causing injuries,” he said.

