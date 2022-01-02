Ismail Sabri Cabinet Reshuffle : 4 PPBM Ministers Zafrul , Peja , Rina Harun & Abdul Latiff Will Be Replace – Najib Will Be Economic Adviser In PM Department , Ahmad Maslan Finance Minister & Shahril Hamdan Youth And Sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is set to announce his first Cabinet reshuffle since assuming top office in August, in what could be a test of his ability to hold his coalition government together despite the growing bad blood between Bersatu and the Umno faction led by former leader Najib Razak, MalaysiaNow has learnt.

A source said Ismail, despite being an “accidental prime minister”, was not unaware of the political repercussions should he be seen as allied with Najib.

“So far, he has shown that he doesn’t have to listen to Bossku,” the source said, referring to Najib’s self-styled title.

“He has given Najib a nominal role as economic adviser, and he has given Muhyiddin Yassin, Najib’s arch enemy, the very powerful position of leading the post-pandemic recovery plans.

Below is the full list of ministers and deputy ministers:

Senior Minister – Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI)

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Lim Ban Hong (MCA)

Senior Minister – Ministry of Defence

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham bin Abdul Aziz (Umno)

Ministry of Finance

Minister – Ahmad Maslan ( UMNO )

Deputy Minister I – YB Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Umno)

Deputy Minister II – YB Tuan Haji Yamani Hafez Musa (Bersatu)

Senior Minister – Minister of Works

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Haji Fadillah Yusof (GPS)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (PBRS)

Senior Minister – Minister of Education

Minister – YB Senator Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Senator – Bersatu)

Deputy Minister I – YB Senator Dato’ Dr Mah Hang Soon (Senator)

Deputy Minister II – YB Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Umno)

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy)

Minister – Najib Razak ( UMNO )

Deputy Minister – YB Eddin Syazlee Shith (Bersatu)

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions)

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Mastura Tan Sri Dato’ Mohd Yazid (Umno)

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law)

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Dr Haji Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (GPS)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Wira Hajjah Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin (Bersatu)

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

Minister – YB Senator Tuan Idris Ahmad (Senator)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Haji Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS)

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs)

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS)

Deputy Minister – YB Dato’ Hajah Hanifah Hajar Taib (GPS)

Ministry of Transportation

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong (MCA)

Deputy Minister – YB Dato’ Henry Sum Agong (GPS)

Ministry of Environment

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS)

Deputy Minister – YB Dato’ Dr Mansor Othman (Bersatu)

Ministry of Human Resources

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Saravanan Murugan (MIC)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Haji Awang Hashim (PAS)

Ministry of Federal Territories

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (Umno)

Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development

Minister –

Deputy Minister – YB Dato’ Hajah Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS)

Ministry of Higher Education

Minister – YB. Dato’ Dr Noraini Ahmad (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Senator Datuk Dr. Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (Senator)

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Ali Anak Biju (Bersatu)

Ministry of Home Affairs

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister I – YB Datuk Seri Dr Haji Ismail Haji Mohamed Said (Umno)

Deputy Minister II – YB Jonathan Yassin (Bersatu)

Ministry of Health

Minister – YB Tuan Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (Umno)

Deputy Minister I – YB Dato’ Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister II – YB Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (GPS)

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister I – YB Datuk Seri Hj Ahmad Hamzah (Umno)

Deputy Minister II – YB Dr. Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS)

Ministry of Rural Development

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Umno)

Deputy Minister I – YB Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Umno)

Deputy Minister II – YB Datuk Haji Hasbi Habibollah (GPS)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister – YB Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister – YB Haji Kamarudin Jaffar (Bersatu)

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

Minister – YB Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS)

Deputy Minister – YB Dato’ Rosol Wahid (Bersatu)

Ministry of Communication and Multimedia

Minister – YB Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar Haji Musa (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Umno)

Ministry of Housing and Local Government

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Sri Ismail Abdul Mutalib (Umno)

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Haji Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PAS)

Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

Minister – YB Tan Sri Noh Haji Omar (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Tuan Muslimin Yahaya (Bersatu)

Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities

Minister – YB Datuk Dr Hajah Zuraidah binti Kamaruddin (Bersatu)

Deputy Minister I – YB Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (MCA)

Deputy Minister II – YB Willie Mongin (Bersatu)

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Minister – YB Datuk Seri Hajah Nancy Shukri (GPS)

Deputy Minister – YB Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu (Bersatu)

Ministry of National Unity

Minister – YB Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Umno)

Deputy Minister – YB Senator Tuan Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Senator – Bersatu)

Ministry of Youth and Sports

Minister – Shahril Sufian Hamdan ( UMNO )

Deputy Minister – YB Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (Senator – MCA)

Najib Set For Economic Adviser Role

“In the hour-long meeting, we discussed domestic and external economic challenges as well as strategies to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Datuk Seri Najib is committed to contributing energy, time and ideas together as a team for our beloved Malaysian family,” Mr Ismail said.

Former Umno president Najib also said on Thursday: “The time has come to solve problems… I have taken time to outline various suggestions, steps and approaches to tackle Covid-19, increase public and investor confidence and restore the economy and people’s prosperity.”

Najib wrote on Facebook: “I am very confident and believe these approaches that I have recommended are realistic, will bear fruit, and are easy to implement in the near future… God willing it will gain the blessing of PM (Ismail) and the Cabinet to be implemented soon.”

“This will hand Najib an influential role in the current government and rehabilitate his status,” said a source with knowledge of the discussion.

Nazri says using Najib’s experience as prime minister a good move

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the appointment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as economic adviser to the government would be a good move.

News portal The Vibes reported Nazri as saying it would be a waste if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not utilise the expertise of Najib considering the Pekan MP’s time as prime minister ― April 2009 to May 2018 ― was a period the country reached new heights.

“I was not aware of the news, but honestly I agree. We want to tap his experience as a former prime minister for nine years, during which time he was also the finance minister.

“People have to remember that during his tenure, Malaysia’s economy was booming. So, to me, I think there is no problem with appointing him.

“Also, this is not an executive post, just an advisory one. After all, Najib already has his perks as a former premier. This appointment, if it happens, is just to utilise his experience. It’s a real waste if we don’t,” he said in The Vibes today.

Yesterday UtusanTV, quoting a source, said Najib’s appointment as economic adviser will be made soon.

This follows a meeting between Najib and Ismail Sabri on Tuesday, in which the former pledged to contribute his energy, time, and ideas for the sake of “Keluarga Malaysia.”