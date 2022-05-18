Ismail Sabri Fail To Import Elon Musk To Malaysia But Successfully Export Tajuddin Rahman To Indonesia As Ambassador To Lempang Cina Indonesia?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is the country’s new ambassador to Indonesia.

Tajuddin confirmed his appointment in a brief message to Malaysiakini.

“It’s true,” said the former Umno election director.

FMT has reached out to Wisma Putra for comment.

The post of ambassador to Indonesia has remained vacant since Zainal Abidin Bakar, who was appointed on March 21, 2019, retired on April 4, 2021.

Tajuddin was in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s entourage to Indonesia for a three-day official visit last November, leading to speculation that he would be appointed as the Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia.

Tajuddin was removed from his post as Prasarana chairman last May, just days after his much-criticised press conference following a collision involving two LRT trains.

Slammed by netizens for being insensitive and rude during the press conference, many also described the press meet as a public relations disaster and called for his dismissal.