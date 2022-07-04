News

Ismail Sabri : Government Will Mobilise Armed Forces To Ensure No Leakages Of Subsidised Goods Meant For Malaysian

The government will conduct a full audit of all cooking oil manufacturers and packaging companies to ensure there are no leakages of the subsidised goods meant for Malaysian consumers, announced Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said in a statement today that the government will mobilise all necessary enforcement bodies, including the armed forces to tighten border control, as part of this aggressive measure.

This includes revoking licences and quotas given to cooking oil manufacturers and packagers who were found to have abused the subsidies granted.

“This operation is to ascertain the real status of packet cooking oil that is produced and packaged, as well as to garner accurate information on those who benefit from subsidised cooking oil.

“It is also to ensure that the RM4 billion used to subsidise cooking oil for the year to lessen the burden of the Malaysian Family does not leak at any level of the supply chain and ultimately reach the consumers,” he said after chairing the National Action Council on Cost of Living meeting.

The audit will involve 22 cooking oil manufacturers and 305 packaging premises nationwide.

The Bera MP also revealed that current data showed that the 60,000 monthly cooking oil usage has exceeded household consumption.

As an added means to lessen the burden of the people, the government will also increase the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme, an initiative meant to sell essential goods at lower prices, nationwide.

