Ismail Sabri Is Limiting Prime Minister Term & Anti-Hopping Law Among Reforms

The tabling of an anti-hopping law and an amendment to lower the voting age to 18 are among the offers laid out by the government as part of a series of proposed reforms in Parliament and the administration.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his administration would seek to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

“The opposition will also be roped in to the National Recovery Council so (that) they can present their views and propose improvements,” he said in a statement.

“These offers are also aimed at creating a new political landscape by implementing transformations and reforms in government administration, in particular, and strengthening the role of parliamentary institutions.”

Among the other offers Ismail outlined in his parliamentary and government administration transformation include a proposal for the opposition leader to be provided remuneration and facilities equal to that of a minister.

Ismail also proposed balancing the membership of parliamentary select committees between government and opposition MPs, and ensuring that every bill tabled in Parliament – including the Supply Bill – is discussed and agreed upon together.

His proposals are similar to those pitched by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to woo opposition MPs to support his government on Aug 13 before its collapse. Muhyiddin said the proposals would be critical in achieving the political stability needed to navigate the pandemic and its associated effects.

However, Muhyiddin’s proposals were rejected by the opposition, and he resigned three days later.

Ismail said the seven offers he has put forward were agreed upon during today’s Cabinet meeting.

He added the offers were in line with the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Malay Rulers, who have called for a stable and functioning administration in facing the country’s health and economic crises.

Ismail stressed that the government was of the view that all parties should focus on political and administrative stability as the country fights against Covid-19 while trying to recover the economy.

“This government transformation embodies noble values and consensus across various religious, racial, and cultural backgrounds in the context of the Malaysian Family,” Ismail said.

Source : FMT

