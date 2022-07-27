News

Ismail Sabri : PTPTN Repayment Exemption For B40 & M40 Bachelor’s Degree Graduates

Posted on

The government has announced an exemption on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments for all borrowers who graduate with a first-class bachelor’s degree.

Currently, such exemptions only apply to borrowers from the B40 and M40 income groups who obtain a first-class bachelor’s degree.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said PTPTN would discuss the allocations required with the finance ministry.

“The government will be providing loan repayment exemption for PTPTN borrowers who graduate with a first-class bachelor’s degree, regardless of socio-economic status, race and religion,” he said during PTPTN’s silver jubilee celebration.

He said students who graduated from 2019 onwards would be eligible for the exemption.

“This is an incentive for the students to study hard and obtain the best results.”

In February, the government had announced that almost 80,000 students were eligible for loan repayment exemptions on amounts totalling RM2.06 billion from PTPTN.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

81.3K
231
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
56.7K
20,625
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
52.8K
15
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
51.0K
226
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.3K
1
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
44.7K
2
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
43.0K
1
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.6K
10,828
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
42.3K
154
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
41.4K
19,014
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top