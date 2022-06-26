Ismail Sabri RM 6900 Burberry T-Shirt Disconnected From The People – The Rakyat Are Suffering From Price Hike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has taken issue with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s penchant for wearing expensive clothes at a time when many ordinary Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.

This came after the Bera MP was spotted wearing a branded Burberry T-Shirt valued at RM6,900 even as he denied the government U-turned on ceiling prices for chicken but was listening to the people.

“I think the person in charge of the PM’s wardrobe has to be replaced.

“At a time when more and more people are suffering due to the rising cost of goods, the PM should not be seen to be isolated from the rakyat’s reality”

This latest T-shirt is listed on the Burberry website as a red short-sleeve slogan silk organza and is priced at RM6,900, although it is no longer available for order.