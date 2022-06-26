News

Ismail Sabri RM 6900 Burberry T-Shirt Disconnected From The People – The Rakyat Are Suffering From Price Hike

Posted on

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has taken issue with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s penchant for wearing expensive clothes at a time when many ordinary Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.

This came after the Bera MP was spotted wearing a branded Burberry T-Shirt valued at RM6,900 even as he denied the government U-turned on ceiling prices for chicken but was listening to the people.

“I think the person in charge of the PM’s wardrobe has to be replaced.

“At a time when more and more people are suffering due to the rising cost of goods, the PM should not be seen to be isolated from the rakyat’s reality”

This latest T-shirt is listed on the Burberry website as a red short-sleeve slogan silk organza and is priced at RM6,900, although it is no longer available for order.

Related Items:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Wall Street Journal : Malaysia Ranked No 1 Most Corrupted Country In The World For Doing Business - The Coverage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

62.6K
83
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
54.6K
20,271
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
49.8K
45
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
41.5K
39
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.4K
40
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
33.9K
15,706
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
31.1K
10,727
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
28.4K
42
News

Jangan Iktiraf Istilah Abang Besar Di Laut China Selatan
28.3K
93
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
28.1K
10,671
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
To Top