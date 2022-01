0 SHARES Share Tweet

An aide to the prime minister has hit out at three portals over reports that implied Ismail Sabri Yaakob “begged” his Perikatan Nasional allies for their continued support.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dang Wangi district police station today, political secretary to the prime minister Anuar Mohd Yunus said the reports were “fake news filled with unverified claims”.

Earlier, he lodged a report against the news portal Agenda Daily and two blogs, the Malaysia Life and Dialog Rakyat.