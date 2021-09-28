Jho Low & Zeti’s Husband Were Partners In A Company That Received RM 700 Million From 1MDB – Bank Negara Malaysia Approved Forex Transfer By 1MDB To Fake Companies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A lawmaker has questioned July 2007: Jho Low and Zeti’s husband were already partners in a company (that will later on receive US$153mil from 1MDB).

Jun 2008: Zeti’s husband already received millions in payments from Jho Low.

July 2007 and June 2008 are significant dates as this is before 1MDB were formed or had any money. It was also before Najib became Finance Minister or Prime Minister in April 2009.

As we all know, every single Ringgit that were later found to be misappropriated was after 1MDB had transferred overseas to GoodStar owned by Jho Low and the fake Aabar.

But for 1MDB to transfer hundreds of millions of US Dollars overseas, they would require BNM approval.

Now, is it any wonder why BNM would approve FOREX transfers by 1MDB to fake companies when even simple online company checks by BNM would know those companies are fake or owned by the wrong persons?

And is it any wonder why Zeti advised Najib to open a bank account in his own name and failed to monitor Najib’s account for suspicious transactions even told she was told by Najib to monitor and clear those transfers?

Has anyone ever asked why BNM and Zeti could have “failed” in carrying out their duties for such easy and basic checks which they were made responsible for?

You are not the least bit curious or suspicious?

Is it because her husband and children have long ago continuously received hundreds of millions of Ringgit from Jho Low?

It is important to remember that Singapore police actually told Malaysia about the close to RM700mil received by Zeti’s faimly from Jho Low in year 2015 and 2016.

Unfortunately, the govt body that Singapore police reported the information to was BNM.

So, when you pass info to BNM about the then BNM boss’ family, the information just gets stuck in BNM.

The question then is, who in BNM knew about this at that time and buried the info?

Until today, Zeti has never come out to deny The Edge’s story based on Singapore Police Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) or even threatened to sue The Edge..

Source : Lim Sian See