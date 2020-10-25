News

Johor Crown Prince TMJ : May God Bless The Country From Politicians Who Are Greedy & Power-Crazy For Their Personal Interests

Posted on

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has hailed the role of the monarchy in providing checks and balances in the administration of the country as the Malay rulers meet on proposals put forth by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The current situation is a clear indication of what would happen when power to rule is left entirely to politicians,” Tunku Ismail said in a Facebook post.

Tunku Ismail said what is most important now is the people’s welfare and economic recovery.

“May Allah bless the Malay rulers with wisdom to ensure the country’s stability and protect the country from threats of those who are greedy and power-crazy for their personal interests.

“This is the importance of the monarchy where the Malay rulers function in positively providing checks and balances in the national administration.”

The Malay rulers have convened at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur today to discuss and refine proposals presented by Muhyiddin.

The meeting comes amid speculation that an Emergency could be declared or that Parliament could be prorogued.

Previously, Istana Negara had said the royal meeting on the prime minister’s proposals will take place at Istana Negara but did not go into the details of the proposals.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said Muhyiddin had presented his proposals to the King during an audience at Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan, Pahang, on Friday following a special Cabinet meeting.

Source : FMT

