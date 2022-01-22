News

Johor Polls A Prelude To GE15 : UMNO Troika ( Zahid , Najib , Tok Mat ) Wants To Destroy Ismail Sabri , Hishammuddin & Annuar Musa

Posted on

A DAP leader has claimed that Najib Razak, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan are pushing for a snap Johor state elections and then the general election so that they can regain power at the federal level.

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong said the former prime minister and Zahid – both accused of corruption and associated with Umno’s “court cluster” – have been strategising since May 2018 to place the party in a dominant position.

This is to ensure that both of them walk free from their alleged crimes, he claimed.

“The (coming) Johor snap election is the product of the power struggle within Umno. The snap election brings no benefit at all to the people,” Liew said on Facebook today.

“To put it in the simplest terms, the Johor snap polls is just the first salvo for a snap general election, which will be Najib’s and Zahid’s ‘get-out-of-jail’ pass.”

Describing the trio as the ‘Umno Troika’, Liew charged that this group wanted an early election before the Umno polls so they can decide on the candidates to be fielded.

Of all Umno’s 191 divisions, he argued, the Umno Troika probably had about slightly more than one-third of the support.

“But for now, the group nominally control key positions in the Umno Supreme Council, especially the presidency, which is endowed with all powers, including to decide on election candidates.

“This means the Umno Troika needs to force a general election to be held before the Umno party election.

“Only in such circumstances can they decide on the candidates to be fielded, thus, replacing their ‘kluster menteri’ (minister cluster) rivals with members of their team,” he said alluding to Umno leaders who are part of the current Cabinet.

Liew contended that the trio would continue pressuring Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament so that an election can be called.

He said Ismail, defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein and communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa were among those not in sync with the Umno Troika.

“Ismail would certainly not want to dissolve parliament so early into his tenure. If the Umno Troika doesn’t get their way at federal level, will they push for state-level elections in states they control, such as Johor or Perak?” he asked.

Liew said after gaining power following the ‘Sheraton move’, Umno’s core leadership, which is aligned with the court cluster, embarked on a disinformation campaign and sabotaged Muhyiddin Yassin’s government until it fell in August last year.

“They won’t stop there. The Court of Appeal judgment on Najib’s case hastened the Umno Troika to push for a snap general election by using Johor as a launchpad,” he said.

However, according to him, the minister cluster has an entirely different strategy for the party, as they want Umno to contest alongside Bersatu and PAS, thus agreeing to have a far smaller share of seats than Umno used to have.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

91.0K
8,609
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
84.9K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
29.6K
11,285
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
26.5K
9,460
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
24.7K
8,901
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
17.2K
5,582
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
13.1K
4,369
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
12.1K
4,199
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
11.5K
4,871
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
10.5K
3,472
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
To Top