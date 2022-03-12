News

Johor Polls : Unofficial Results – Umno Secretary-General Ahmad Maslan Claims BN Is Leading In 43 of 56 Seats

Barisan Nasional leading in 34 out of 56 seat in the Johor state election. Among the seats are Buloh Kasap, Kemelah, Tenang, Bekok, Tangkak, Serom, Bukit Naning, Maharani, Sungai Balang, Seri Medan and Yong Peng.Barisan is also leading in Senggarang, Mahkota, Paloh, Kahang, Endau, Tenggaroh, Penawar, Tanjung Surat, Tiram, Puteri Wangsa, Johor Jaya, Skudai and Kota Iskandar. The other seats are Bukit Permai, Bukit Batu, Senai, Benut, Pulai Sebatang, Pekan Nenas and Kukup.

• PH is leading in Bentayan with over 6,100 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Penggaram with over 10,600 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• Pejuang’s Shahruddin Salleh is trailing in Machap. The BN candidate has over 1,501 votes. In GE14, BN won the seat.

• PH is leading in Johor Jaya with over 10,500 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PKR’s Maszlee Malik is trailing in Layang-Layang. The BN candidate is leading with over 700 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• PN is leading in Maharani with over 1,155 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Liew Chin Tong is leading in Perling with over 11,200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Aminolhuda Hassan is leading in Parit Yaani with 1,286 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Sri Medan with over 2,400 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN is leading in Semerah with over 3,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Salahuddin Ayub is trailing in Simpang Jeram. The PN candidate is leading with 665 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Mengkibol with over 6,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Penggaram with over 5,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PN’s Dr Sahruddin Jalam is leading in Bukit Kepong with 1,064 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Liew Chin Tong is leading in Perling with over 8,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Bukit Permai with over 1,400 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Skudai with over 2,100 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Yong Peng with over 1,400 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• Muda’s Amira Aisya Abd Aziz is trailing in Puteri Wangsa. The BN candidate is leading with over 1,300 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Kota Iskandar with over 1,400 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Stulang with over 1,200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Penggarang with over 2,300 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Mengkibol with over 3,100 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Johor Jaya with over 3,200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Jementah with over 1,200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Liew Chin Tong is leading in Perling with over 700 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Kukup with over 1,000 votes. In GE14, BN won the seat.

• PH is leading in Senai with over 800 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• As of 6.50pm, BN leads in 7 seats, PH (1 seat), Perikatan Nasional (1 seat), Warisan (1 seat).

• Warisan leads in Permas with over 3,000 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• PH’s Liew Chin Tong leads in Perling with over 200 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• BN is leading in Johor Jaya with over 575 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Paloh with over 800 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Tanjung Surat with over 400 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN is leading in Tenang with over 118 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Mahkota with over 200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Maharani with over 600 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Bekok with over 200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PN is leading in Jementah with 164 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

50% of the eligible voters had cast their votes. This meant that over 1.26 million votes had been cast.

