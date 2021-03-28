News

Johor UMNO Chief Hasni Mohammad : PAS Will Be Wiped Out If It Stands Under PN In Johor – PAS Can Only Win All The Seats It Contests If Together With UMNO

Posted on

Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad says he recently warned PAS that it would lose all the seats it plans to contest in Johor if it stood under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.

Hasni, who is also Johor menteri besar, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man visited him and the talk that PN was planning to let PAS contest 15 seats in the state came up.

“I told them honestly: YBs, you will lose every seat, as you did in previous years. In 2018, despite Barisan Nasional facing so many challenges, PAS only won one seat. We won 19.

“But I also gave my assurance to them that if they’re with us, though they won’t get as many seats (to contest in), we can ensure that PAS will win all the seats it contests,” he told Umno delegates at its general assembly today.

Hasni called on the party’s top leadership to give Johor Umno the autonomy to decide on its strategy for the next elections in the state, also urging for seat quotas for Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to be done away with.

He said autonomy was necessary for the state chapter as the Johor PPBM chairman was Muhyiddin Yassin himself, adding that the prime minister would be doing all he can to ensure his party can take Johor.

“Although we have component parties, don’t practise quotas. If it’s true that we’re really the dominant party, our planning and strategy should be based on data and science. Refer to the data that cannot be denied by the BN component parties.”

READ ALSO  Victim Assaulted by Dato Tan Turns Out To Be Son of Another More Powerful Datuk of Public Listed Company Director & Multiple Association Chairman

Citing a study conducted by the state chapter, Hasni claimed that PN’s support in the state was much weaker compared with Umno, also that Muhyiddin’s following was weak even in his own constituency of Pagoh.

“If their general can be troubled by Pagoh Umno, it will be easy for us to take the state and even the country.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + 16 =

Most Popular

25.6K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.4K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

10.7K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

8.8K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

7.7K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

5.5K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

5.3K
News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

4.6K
News

RM10000 Compounds – Here’s Why Malaysians Should Not Pay Even The 50% Discount, But Fight All The Way To The Federal Court

4.5K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.9K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

To Top