Johor UMNO Chief Hasni Mohammad : PAS Will Be Wiped Out If It Stands Under PN In Johor – PAS Can Only Win All The Seats It Contests If Together With UMNO

Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad says he recently warned PAS that it would lose all the seats it plans to contest in Johor if it stood under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.

Hasni, who is also Johor menteri besar, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man visited him and the talk that PN was planning to let PAS contest 15 seats in the state came up.

“I told them honestly: YBs, you will lose every seat, as you did in previous years. In 2018, despite Barisan Nasional facing so many challenges, PAS only won one seat. We won 19.

“But I also gave my assurance to them that if they’re with us, though they won’t get as many seats (to contest in), we can ensure that PAS will win all the seats it contests,” he told Umno delegates at its general assembly today.

Hasni called on the party’s top leadership to give Johor Umno the autonomy to decide on its strategy for the next elections in the state, also urging for seat quotas for Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to be done away with.

He said autonomy was necessary for the state chapter as the Johor PPBM chairman was Muhyiddin Yassin himself, adding that the prime minister would be doing all he can to ensure his party can take Johor.

“Although we have component parties, don’t practise quotas. If it’s true that we’re really the dominant party, our planning and strategy should be based on data and science. Refer to the data that cannot be denied by the BN component parties.”

Citing a study conducted by the state chapter, Hasni claimed that PN’s support in the state was much weaker compared with Umno, also that Muhyiddin’s following was weak even in his own constituency of Pagoh.

“If their general can be troubled by Pagoh Umno, it will be easy for us to take the state and even the country.”