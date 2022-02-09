Kedah State Election : UMNO & PPBM State Reps Withdraw From PAS-Led State Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Umno, Bersatu state reps withdraw from PAS-led state govtWith the Johor polls looming, speculations continue to persist that Kedah may witness its own polls if Umno and Bersatu state reps withdraw from the PAS-led state government.

Some political observers reasoned that Kedah Umno may need to abide by the leadership’s directive that the chapter quit the state government while some Bersatu leaders are said to either return to Umno or join new set-ups.

In addition, Bersatu is said to be unhappy over what transpired in Johor and may look to retaliate in states with simple majority, such as Kedah and Perak.

“Judging by the signals Umno is sending, the party wants to destroy Bersatu in certain states ahead of the general election,” said an observer who prefers to remain anonymous.

Also eyeing to have a foothold in Kedah are Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a closed-door meeting with Kedah Umno leaders here last Sunday night.

Ismail Sabri was visiting Kedah ahead of yesterday’s launch of the Kedah Rubber City project under the auspices of the Northern Corridor Economic Region.

The fact that the prime minister declined interviews with the press while the two Umno state executive councillors – Kulim-Bandar Baharu assemblywoman Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor and Sg Tiang assemblywoman Datuk Suraya Yaacob – were absent from a state government’s Lunar New Year celebration had the political temperature rising.

If the opposition leader Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi and Kedah PKR liaison chairman Datuk Johari Abdul could attend the dinner celebration yesterday, why were the two Umno lawmakers not there, asked one observer.

It is an open secret that Umno is now at its lowest ebb in Kedah despite having contributed two prime ministers for the country – founding father Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Another rumour emerging is that Guar Chempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail from Bersatu may be a “compromised” choice to replace the state PAS deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as menteri besar seeing that some dislike his “brash” style of administration.

Not forgetting, Dr Mahathir’s Pejuang has two state assemblymen – his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and former deputy finance minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

In addition, PAS holds 15 seats, Bersatu (6) and BN (2) while opposition PKR has five, Amanah (4) and DAP (2). Kedah has a total of 36 seats.

State Speaker Datuk Juhari Bulat of Bersatu has condemned the speculations as attempts to distract the state government from its duties.

“There is no need to topple the present government. All state members are happy and each Bersatu representative here has a position with the state.”

Kedah has garnered RM57.1 billion investments last year, why is there a need to change the state government, asked Langkawi-based Juhari.

He said the focus is now on serving the people, especially in dealing with a resurgence of Covid-19 in the state.

Source : The Vibes