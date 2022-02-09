News

Kedah State Election : UMNO & PPBM State Reps Withdraw From PAS-Led State Govt

Posted on

Umno, Bersatu state reps withdraw from PAS-led state govtWith the Johor polls looming, speculations continue to persist that Kedah may witness its own polls if Umno and Bersatu state reps withdraw from the PAS-led state government.

Some political observers reasoned that Kedah Umno may need to abide by the leadership’s directive that the chapter quit the state government while some Bersatu leaders are said to either return to Umno or join new set-ups.

In addition, Bersatu is said to be unhappy over what transpired in Johor and may look to retaliate in states with simple majority, such as Kedah and Perak.

“Judging by the signals Umno is sending, the party wants to destroy Bersatu in certain states ahead of the general election,” said an observer who prefers to remain anonymous.

Also eyeing to have a foothold in Kedah are Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a closed-door meeting with Kedah Umno leaders here last Sunday night.

Ismail Sabri was visiting Kedah ahead of yesterday’s launch of the Kedah Rubber City project under the auspices of the Northern Corridor Economic Region.

The fact that the prime minister declined interviews with the press while the two Umno state executive councillors – Kulim-Bandar Baharu assemblywoman Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor and Sg Tiang assemblywoman Datuk Suraya Yaacob – were absent from a state government’s Lunar New Year celebration had the political temperature rising.

If the opposition leader Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi and Kedah PKR liaison chairman Datuk Johari Abdul could attend the dinner celebration yesterday, why were the two Umno lawmakers not there, asked one observer.

It is an open secret that Umno is now at its lowest ebb in Kedah despite having contributed two prime ministers for the country – founding father Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Another rumour emerging is that Guar Chempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail from Bersatu may be a “compromised” choice to replace the state PAS deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as menteri besar seeing that some dislike his “brash” style of administration.

Not forgetting, Dr Mahathir’s Pejuang has two state assemblymen – his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and former deputy finance minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

In addition, PAS holds 15 seats, Bersatu (6) and BN (2) while opposition PKR has five, Amanah (4) and DAP (2). Kedah has a total of 36 seats.

State Speaker Datuk Juhari Bulat of Bersatu has condemned the speculations as attempts to distract the state government from its duties.

“There is no need to topple the present government. All state members are happy and each Bersatu representative here has a position with the state.”

Kedah has garnered RM57.1 billion investments last year, why is there a need to change the state government, asked Langkawi-based Juhari.

He said the focus is now on serving the people, especially in dealing with a resurgence of Covid-19 in the state.

Source : The Vibes

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

93.1K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.3K
11,453
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.2K
9,662
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.5K
9,143
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
21.1K
6,767
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
13.9K
4,553
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.0K
4,444
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
12.6K
5,285
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
11.0K
3,589
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
10.1K
1,894
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top