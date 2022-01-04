Khairy Announced His Candidacy For The UMNO Presidential Post For The Coming Party Polls – “I Was Given The Green Light To Contest For The President Post At A Meeting With Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Progressive transformation, including the mandatory Umno electoral should be held every three years in an effort to regain the trust of its members.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said this was one of his manifesto line-up which would be implemented if he was given the mandate as Umno president.

Khairy announced his candidacy for the Umno presidential post for the coming party polls .

Speaking at a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here, Khairy also said proposals or resolutions for the top posts to not be contested should be abolished.

“The move is towards a fresher democracy in Umno, apart from making the top leadership responsible in all aspects that touches on the interest and affairs of the party.

“We should respect the voice of the grassroots and if they think that the current leaders are not carrying out their duties, the new leaders will be elected in the next three years (Umno electoral).

“There is no need for proposals or resolutions for president and deputy president or any supreme council posts to not be contested, just to proof that you are loyal to the party.

“Because of that, look at where we are now,” Khairy told reporters.

Elaborating further, Khairy said the realisation to contest for the post of Umno president came from a desire to provide options that were more open to its party members, as well as to open the ‘door’ towards a transformation following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) defeat in the 14th General Election.

Speaking on his transformation plans, Khairy said if he was given the mandate to lead the party, he would create two vice-president posts for women and Sabah.

He said the implementation of the posts was in line with the vision to uphold women in the decision making process in order to achieve the 30 per cent target of their involvement.

“The vice-president post for women is different from the Wanita Umno chief position. They can officiate divisional meetings as well as get involved in the top leadership.

“The vice-presidential post for Sabah meanwhile, is an assurance for Umno to be more more inclusive in pioneering change in the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khairy said that there would be no need to offer him any other posts in the party should he lose the presidency bid.

“There has to be a stand of taking a break after the election and to remain in Umno,” he said.

The Rembau parliamentarian also said he had the time and energy to drive the change in Umno, adding that this did not mean other candidates were not qualified to do that.

“I was given the green light to contest for the president’s post at a meeting with Rembau Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan recently,” Khairy said.