Khairy : Daily Covid-19 Numbers Won’t Be Released On Its Own Anymore

Data on daily Covid-19 numbers will no longer be released separately every afternoon, said health minister Khairy Jamaluddin today.

Instead, the number of new cases will be released along with data for other categories such as bed utilisation, the number of patients in intensive care, and the number of patients requiring respiratory assistance.

The move is effective tomorrow, with Friday’s daily case numbers only to be released on Saturday morning.

“This is so we can look at the daily case data along with other data like hospitalisation rates to decrease the fear factor about daily case numbers,” he told a press conference here today.

“This will involve a change in mindset. Rather than looking at 20,000 cases or 30,000 cases daily, we should look at it with the other metrics and get a clearer picture of the real situation.”

Khairy said the move was in line with international norms.

On Feb 3, Khairy was reported to have said the public should not be alarmed over the number of Covid-19 cases but look at other important indicators such as hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.

“The number of Covid-19 cases will increase. However, it will be low-severity cases with 99% under Category 1 and 2,” he said.

Khairy said Malaysia was better prepared to deal with Covid-19 cases now, adding that the ministry had created a better hospital admission system and had planned to use antiviral medicines for patients.

