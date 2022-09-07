News

Khairy : Face Masks Indoors Optional & Not Mandatory From Today Onwards

Wearing face masks indoors will not be mandatory from today, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic is under control as shown by the low bed usage and intensive care unit, as such it will now be optional.

However, masks remain compulsory on public transport and in all healthcare facilities.

“Since May 2022 it was a must to wear mask indoors and in e-hailing. Based on current needs we at Ministry of Health now, we want to announce that wearing face masks indoor is optional now.

“However, the premise owner can decide if patrons need or don’t need to wear face masks.

“If they ask you to wear one then you must adhere to their wish and they have the right to refuse your entry,” Khairy said today.

Previously, masking outdoors was made optional from May 1 as part of the country’s shift towards treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

While the minister has said Covid-19 would still be treated as a pandemic so long World Health Organisation (WHO) classed it as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), Malaysia has now removed nearly all its preventive standard operating procedures.

The country has also allowed the resumption of all economic and social activities that had previously been restricted as part of efforts to contain Covid-19 as well as reopened its borders.

Today, Khairy said making masks optional indoors was the natural progression given Malaysia’s high vaccination rate and Malaysians’ compliance with the SOPS.

Still, the minister advised Malaysians to remain vigilant against infection and to mask up as a precaution when entering settings with large crowds.

“Also do consider wearing it when around the vulnerable groups,” he added.

