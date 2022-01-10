Khairy Is Forcing Malaysians To Get Vaccinated Because He Is Receiving A Profit From Vaccine Manufacturers ?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Why Malaysia is paying RM3 billion to immunise 6.4 million Malaysians why an expose by a Belgian Minister shows that it should be cheaper by over 20 times.

Has the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission acted on this information of the Belgian Minister to ensure that no corruption or abuses of power is permitted in the government’s responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the government’s response in the Covid-19 pandemic is single-minded one focused on saving lives and livelihoods and ensuring national unity and economic recovery?

Source : Lim Kit Siang

Covid-19 corruption probe, D-G says MOH ready to cooperate with MACC

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has side-stepped today from confirming that the ministry is embroiled in an alleged investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a RM30 million graft case.

Director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah refused to confirm whether the ministry was involved in awarding contracts to procure equipment for Covid-19 operation by direct negotiation, but said it is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The matter should be referred to the MACC, but the ministry will always cooperate [with them] if needed,” Dr Noor Hisham said briefly during his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Earlier today, Astro Awani reported that several companies have been called up for questioning by the MACC to facilitate investigations into allegations over the awarding of contracts to supply laboratory equipment worth RM30 million.

The report stated that among those called up was a construction company which had allegedly acquired a laboratory construction project for the ministry.

However, the source cited in the report denied any claims of individuals attached to the ministry being arrested.

Source : Malay Mail

“Empty” Covid-19 Vaccine Jab Scandal

When the national Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said it is investigating several cases of empty syringes being used to administer vaccines, it’s actually a classic example of not only corruption, but also part of the greedy scheme to make dirty money from the vaccination programme. Like it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

In the incident at MITEC, the recipient, Tan Wing Sam, was supposed to receive his first dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Suspiciously, his request to record a video before the vaccination process was rejected by the healthcare worker. He said – “All she did was just jabbed in and pulled out without any effort of pushing the vaccine out of the syringe into my body.”

The best part was when Mr Tan confronted the nurse whether she had administered the shot properly; she immediately offered to give him another jab if he wanted. Exactly how could a healthcare worker easily offer another shot without alerting the supervisor as part of an inventory control procedure is beyond comprehension. After her dubious jab was exposed, the nurse apologised.

Likewise, in a similar case at Bangi Avenue Convention Centre, Mr Ariff was treated to a magic show when the healthcare worker showed him an empty bottle of Sinovac vaccine while busy explaining about the Chinese manufactured vaccine. Only after realizing the trick didn’t work that the worker quickly apologized and reached for a new vaccine vial from an ice box.

Source : Finance Twitter