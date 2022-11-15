Khairy : Team Khairy & Hishammuddin Will Support Ismail Sabri To Overthrow Zahid As UMNO President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Caretaker Health Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the constituency of Sungai Buloh, Khairy Jamaluddin, stressed that he will remain loyal to Umno and that caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is Umno and BN’s only candidate for PM where the upcoming General Election (GE15) is concerned.

He also reiterated his earlier stance that he sees himself as a prime minister within five to 10 years because he wants to do good by the people.

He said this during a live radio interview on BFM89.9 today.

“We are at a cusp of generational change in Malaysia, where we’ve got young voters coming in , and where existing leaders who are above the ages of 60, 70, need to make way for a new, young crop of leaders to help lead and bring the country into the future.

“I didn’t want to declare my aspiration before, but over the last couple of years I have done pretty well with the ministerial portfolios especially during the pandemic, where I helped to steer the country away from the pandemic.

“So yes, in the next 5-10 years or so, I do see myself as someone who can lead the country. I am looking at the changing nature of the country, so there are three main factors that must be looked into.

“One being the economy, whether we can drive the country forward in the next decade or so and increase revenue to correlate and support an ever increasing expenditure.

“Second is the education system, as the healthcare system has reforms already underway which I have put in place as Health Minister. The third being social protection, because we will become an ageing society in a few years time,” he shared.

Khairy pointed out that he is someone who has not shied away from tough decisions, such as during the pandemic, and when he pushed for anti-tobacco legislations.

He explained that this was part of the reason why he sees himself as a future PM because the country needs somebody who can put forward policies and bring necessary changes to the public.

“I also want to bring changes to Umno. The party needs rejuvenation, renewal, and I openly support Ismail Sabri not just to become PM once again, but to see a changing of the guard at the top.

“Ismail Sabri should lead Umno as president and Hisham (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein) and myself must also look at how and where we can help to take Umno to in the future.

“On the issue of corruption, there are many parties that have leaders who are tainted by corruption cases, it’s not a monopoly of Umno. I cannot deny that there are past and current leaders who are tainted, but it is important for me to state that if we win the election then there will not be any interferences in the judicial process.

“I have been with Umno for mote than two decades. It is a good party with good people, but some of it’s current leaders must make way and with party elections coming up just after GE15, I hope to see people like Shahril Hamdan, Khairil Azwan and other new, fresh faces and candidates replacing the entrenched, older leaders to show that Umno is indeed changing.

“If BN succeeds and Ismail Sabri continues as PM, then he must also lead the party,” he opined.

On the possibility of BN losing the election, Khairy noted it would not be the first time as it has happened before in 2018 during GE14, but he was adamant that regardless of the outcome, reform, rejuvenation must continue.

On the oppostion’s call that one vote for him is also a vote for Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Khairy responded by saying that he was the one that is standing for election in Sungai Buloh, not Zahid.

“Zahid is not the one contesting, I am, and I have gone to the lions den. Khairy Jamaluddin is the one running in Sungai Buloh, and Ismail Sabri is the candidate for Prime Minister and the future president of the party. Sungai Buloh is my biggest political challenge, but it is a positive challenge, and I have always thought that we must make a push in urban areas.

“We cannot keep running to safe seats in the rural areas, we must be courageous enough to come to the city, to urban areas as 77 per cent of the country is already urbanised.

Khairy said mountains were meant to be climbed, and by contesting in Sungai Buloh where former Parliamentarian R. Sivarasa of PKR won by a 26,000 majority in GE14, it is the right message to send to the young, that risks must be taken, leaders must be courageous, and there must be tough leaders who are willing to fight that must be allowed to come through the ranks.

On the question of quitting the party because he was not seeing eye to eye with Zahid, Khairy retorted, why should he be the one to quit the party?

“People can read into the so called Zahid-Khairy feud as much as they want, but I have been clear about my plans, which are to reform and rejuvenate the party, to see a change of the guard from old hands to young, up and coming leaders, so we’ll just leave it at that.

“I might not see eye to eye with some, with one person perhaps, but in any political party, there will always be room for dissent in parties,” he said.