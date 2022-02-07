Khairy : The Government Encourages Bosses To Allow Their Employees To Continue Working From Home – Get Booster Shots Or Lose Fully Vaccinated Status

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government seems to be on the same wavelength as well as the Ministry of Health has issued a statement about the Omicron wave and have said that working from home is encouraged.

“The government encourages bosses to allow their employees to continue working from home or to have the employees come in on a rotational basis.”

“The aim of this is to create an office environment that is safe for everyone.”

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said senior citizens above 60 or Sinovac recipients aged 18 and above, need to take their booster shots before March 1.

He said if they fail to do so, their status will change to “not fully vaccinated”.

“From March 1, their digital vaccination certificates will change status from yellow to white, meaning they are not fully vaccinated,” he said during a press conference.