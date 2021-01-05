News

Khairy To Najib : Don’t Use UMNO As A ‘Shield’ For Your Court Proceedings

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has urged Umno leaders not to use the party to “shield” themselves against court proceedings.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the Padang Rengas Umno division AGM today, Khairy made the appeal because party members were innocent of those alleged crimes.

Khairy made it clear that he was referring to Najib Abdul Razak, who was recently appointed the BN advisory board chairperson despite facing multiple criminal charges in court.

“Ladies and gentlemen. It is not that I don’t respect Najib… He adopted me as a cabinet minister… I do owe him gratitude.

“But my appeal is: Do not use the party as a personal shield because those in the lower rung are innocent. Millions of Umno members are innocent.

“I was a minister. I know of the mistakes and I apologise to the people of Malaysia,” said Khairy.

Khairy said Najib was facing very serious criminal charges.

Meanwhile, on allegations by some detractors that he was quiet about Najib’s decisions in the past, Khairy (below) said this was not true.

“I don’t like chest-thumping, but I have to let you know – not once or twice, but many times – Nazri (Abdul Aziz) and I have voiced out and criticised decisions in cabinet,” said Khairy.

During the previous administration, Khairy was youth and sports minister while Nazri was tourism minister. Nazri is currently the Padang Rengas Umno division head. Nazri had spoken at the AGM before Khairy’s turn.

“In fact, I’ve met Najib one-on-one. I told him, if the 1MDB issue is not resolved, if we do not apprehend Jho Low, bad things will come to us,” he said, adding that his concerns were ignored.

READ ALSO  Jho Low Joins List of International Big Names Implicated In K-pop Sex Scandal - 25 Women From YG Entertainment

This is the second time that Khairy has openly spoken out against BN’s decision to appoint Najib as an advisor.

